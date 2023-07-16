Kerry Ladies Overcome Champions To Reach All-Ireland Semi-Final

Kerry will face Mayo in the semi-final of the TG4 Senior Football Championship for the second year running.

The Kingdom defeated the reigning champions Meath last night in the quarter final, 2-08 to 10 points, at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Kerry's goals came in the first half from Captain Síofra O'Shea and Niamh Carmody.

Advertisement

The semi-final against Mayo will he played at Semple Stadium Thurles on Saturday week.

Joint Kerry Manager, Darragh Long gave his reaction to John Drummey (some wind interference in audio)

Advertisement

Kerry wing-back Cait Lynch was Player of the Match (some wind interference in audio)

John Drummey also spoke to Meath Manager Jenny Rispin

Advertisement

The other semi-final will be between Cork and the winners of today's meeting of Dublin and Donegal.