Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Ladies Football County Championship Results & Fixtures

Sep 25, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Ladies Football County Championship Results & Fixtures Kerry Ladies Football County Championship Results & Fixtures
Share this article

Results
Randles Brothers County Championship Semi Finals

Senior Championship
Southern Gaels 2-17 Castleisland Desmonds 0-10
Finuge/St Senans 1-10 Na Gaeil 1-09

Intermediate Championship
Dr Crokes 0-14 MKL Gaels 0-09
Scartaglen 5-09 Corca Dhuibhne 2-13

Advertisement

Junior A Championship
Listowel Emmets 1-10 Cromane 3-18
Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-06 Firies 5-10

Junior B Championship
Ballymac 2-08 John Mitchels 2-07
Fossa 1-10 Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-09

Junior C Championship
Glenflesk 3-06 Kerins O'Rahillys 2-03

Advertisement

Fixtures
Randles Brothers County Championship Finals
Sunday, 2nd October

Senior Championship
Southern Gaels v Finuge/St Senans 4pm Fitzgerald Stadium

Intermediate Championship
Dr Crokes v Scartaglen 2pm Fitzgerald Stadium

Advertisement

Junior A Championship
Cromane v Firies

Junior B Championship
Ballymacelligott v Fossa

Junior C Championship
Glenflesk v Rathmore B

Advertisement

Junior A, B & C venues and times TBC

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus