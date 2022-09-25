Kerry Ladies Football County Championship Results & Fixtures

Results
Randles Brothers County Championship Semi Finals
Senior Championship
Southern Gaels 2-17 Castleisland Desmonds 0-10
Finuge/St Senans 1-10 Na Gaeil 1-09
Intermediate Championship
Dr Crokes 0-14 MKL Gaels 0-09
Scartaglen 5-09 Corca Dhuibhne 2-13
Junior A Championship
Listowel Emmets 1-10 Cromane 3-18
Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-06 Firies 5-10
Junior B Championship
Ballymac 2-08 John Mitchels 2-07
Fossa 1-10 Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-09
Junior C Championship
Glenflesk 3-06 Kerins O'Rahillys 2-03
Fixtures
Randles Brothers County Championship Finals
Sunday, 2nd October
Senior Championship
Southern Gaels v Finuge/St Senans 4pm Fitzgerald Stadium
Intermediate Championship
Dr Crokes v Scartaglen 2pm Fitzgerald Stadium
Junior A Championship
Cromane v Firies
Junior B Championship
Ballymacelligott v Fossa
Junior C Championship
Glenflesk v Rathmore B
Junior A, B & C venues and times TBC