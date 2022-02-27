Kerry ladies at Clare later in League

Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League has Kerry at Clare this afternoon.
While the Kingdom started the season with a win over Tipperary, Clare went down to Laois.
The sides face off from 2 in Doonbeg.
