Kerry ladies at Clare later in League

Feb 27, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League has Kerry at Clare this afternoon.

While the Kingdom started the season with a win over Tipperary, Clare went down to Laois.

The sides face off from 2 in Doonbeg.

