Kerry interest in National School Track and Field finals

Tomorrow sees the cream of Kerry’s secondary school athletes head to Tullamore for the National School Track and Field finals.
Also tomorrow Shona Heaslip represents Ireland in the European 10,000 metres Cup in France.
