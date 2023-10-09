Kerry Golf News & Results

KENMARE
Mens: Single Stableford (08/10/2023)
1st Colm O'Sullivan (14) - 44
2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr. (12) - 43 OCB
3rd - Patrick O'Dwyer (23) - 43
Best Gross John Duggan (4) – 37
Ladies: Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy. Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th October.
Kindly Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy.
1st: Kathleen O'Shea, Kathy Kelleher, Noelle Browne. 61 Nett.
2nd : Clara Brosnan, Elaine Daly, Ciara Harrington. 64 Nett.
DOOKS
Ladies Club - 7th & 8th October 2023 – Mulvihills Pharmacy
1st Caitriona Shanahan (42) 52 pts
2nd Eileen Breen (17) 40 pts
3rd Joan Kirby (26) 39 pts
CAT. A: Joan Harmon(14) 37 pts
CAT. B: Mary Curran(29) 37 pts
CAT. C: Mary O’Callaghan(37) 37 pts
Mens Results – Calor Gas Singles
7th & 8th October 2023
1st – Ronan Curtayne (29) = 43 pts
2nd Jack O’Shea (26) = 42 pts
3rd – Joe Kennedy (5) = 41 pts c/b
4th – Patrick O’Neill (16) = 41 pts c/b
Best Gross – Damien O’Sullivan (4) = 38 pts
Over 65’s = Peter McLaughlin (13) = 37 pts
Cat 1 = Peter Fleming (9) = 38 pts
Cat 2 – Paudie McCarthy (14) = 41 pts
Cat 3 – Patrick Griffin (20) 40 pts
Cat 4 – Donal O’Sullivan (25) = 40 pts
ROSS
On Oct 8th we held the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup Stableford Competition, kindly sponsored by The Gleneagle Group .
The winners were:-
1st ........Mike O'Keeffe 42 (19)
2nd ..... Mike Brosnan 41 (8)
3rd....... Ryan McCarthy 40 (3)
Division 1 .......1st David MacIndoe 39 (5)
2nd Kevin O'Callaghan 36 (9)
Division 2........ 1st Michael J Casey 38 (20)
2nd Mike O'Leary 38 (20)
Division 3........ 1st Damien O'Callaghan 33 (29)
2nd. Seamus McCarthy 32 (22)
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Competitions:
Newcastlewest Exchange Day Sunday, 8th October 2023 (Fourball)
1st Patrick B Murrihy (11) & Eamon Hayes (14) 41 pts
2nd Bryan Hickey (9) & Michael Burke (14) 40 pts (B9 21)
3rd P J Barry (11 & Michael Jones (22) 40 pts (B9 20)
Fixtures:
Sunday 15th Oct-Mens Singles sponsored by Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd- Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday 3rd October, 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD
1st Maria Shanahan (30) 36 Pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (27) 34 Pts
3rd Anne Marie Healy (21) 33 Pts (on Back 9)
4th Teresa Cronin (21) 33 Pts (0n Back 6)
9 HOLE RESULTS
1st Marjorie Morkan (16) 15 Pts
LADIES MASTERS: 18 HOLES STROKE
1st Catriona Corrigan (12) 72 Nett (B9: 34.0)
Sunday 8 October, 2023
18 HOLES STABLEFORD
1st Hazel Stafford (52) 44Pts
2nd C A Coolican (32) 36Pts
9 HOLE RESULTS
1st Rose Molyneaux (20) 13 Pts (B6-9 pts)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 10th October Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford -cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 5th October.
1st. Jerry Sexton (29) 25pts. B5-10.
2nd. Patrick Byrnes (32) 28-3 25pts. B5-6.
3rd. Michael Jones (23) 28-4 24pts. B5-10. B3-7.
Gross. Michael K. Barrett 18pts.
4th. John Maguire (24) 28-4 24pts. B5-10. B3-4.
5th. Sean Stack (24) 22+2 24pts. B5-7.
6th. Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 22+1 23pts. B5-9. B1-1.
7th. Rory Flannery (24) 27-4 23pts. B5-9. B1-0.
8th. Noel Morkan (25) 25-2 23pts. B5-6.
9th. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 17+5 22pts.
10th. Frank Dore (11) 24-3 21pts. B5-8
- Patrick Shanahan (21) 18pts. B5-9.
S.V. Joe Costello (26) 22-3 19pts. B5-6.
S.S.V. Sean Walsh (20) 21-4 17pts. B5-7.
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th Oct Mr Michael P. Murphy Sponsored Seniors Competition
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 13th Oct Mna Sinsir Ladies - - 9 holes Singles Stableford - Old
TRALEE
2023 Golfer of the Year - Jim O' Donovan 395 pointsMaster Classic Top 36 Results, Sponsor The Kerryman 1 Ger Power 41 pts (12) Overall Winner 2 William Goulding 38 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes 3 Maurice M O'Connor 38 pts (10) Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes Best Gross: Ger Deegan 36 pts Club-sponsored Green/White tees Stableford Results 1 William Myles 40 pts (27) Overall Winner 2 Denis Murphy 38 pts (23) Overall Runner-Up 3 Sean McCarthy 37 pts (13) Best Gross: Anton O' Callaghan 35 pts
2023 Golfer of the Year - kindly sponsored by HR Suite:CATHERINE MCCARTHY 120 points. Results: Master Classic Final kindly sponsored by Nolan & Hilsers the jewellers: Sunday 8th October: 1st: Kaelin O’Keeffe (06) 38 pts 2nd: Mary O’Donnell (30) 37 pts 3rd: Gorretti O’Connor (26) 35 pts 18 Cards processed. Ladies Singles - Club Sponsored Sunday 8th October: 1st: Siobhan Stack (26) 40 pts 2nd: Faith Morrissey (22) 38 pts 20 Cards Processed.
2023 Winners: Ladies Singles Matchplay kindly sponsored by Kerry Motor Works: Gorretti O’Connor. Ladies Fourball Matchplay kindly sponsored by Shaws: Angela Deenihan & Julie Deenihan. Ladies Singles Plate - Club Sponsored: Emma Leahy.
Ladies Eclectic Competition:
Division 1: Catherine McCarthy 62 net
Division 2: Maria McGrath 69 net
Division 3: Karen Gearon 70 net
Division 4: Bernie O’Loughlin 74 net.
Lahinch Exchange - Monday 2nd October:
1st: Nuala Dawson, Maria O’Connor, Margaret Murphy & The Ghost 96 pts
2nd: Lady Captain Kathleen Finnegan, Siobhan Stack, Kay MacNamara & Phil Stack 95 pts
BALLYHEIGUE
Sunday was the 1st round of 5 of the Christmas Hampers. The top 5 is as follows1 Earl McMahon 35
2 Jack Dempsey 29
3 Eamon Whelan 25
4 Francis Darcy 22
5 Jimmy Sullivan 21
Next week is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers.
Congrats to our Nines of Kerry team who beat Parknasilla 3.5 to 1.5 in the final in Dooks on Saturday.
KILLARNEY
Sunday 08-10-2023 Synergy Christmas Hampers
Maire Murphy 91-24 = 67 Overall Winner
Division 1
Ciara O Mahony 82-13=69 Division 1 Winner
Deirdre Prendergast 75-05=70 Division 1 Runner Up and Lowest Gross Score
Division 2
Kathleen Brosnan 95-24=71 Division 2 Winner
Eileen McGee 99-27 = 72 Division 2 Runner Up (Last 9 Holes)
Division 3
Veronica O Connor 103-35= 68 Division 3 Winner
Sheila Crowley 102-27 =75 Division 3 Runner Up