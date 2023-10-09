Kerry Golf News & Results

KENMARE

Mens: Single Stableford (08/10/2023)

1st Colm O'Sullivan (14) - 44

2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr. (12) - 43 OCB

3rd - Patrick O'Dwyer (23) - 43

Best Gross John Duggan (4) – 37

Ladies: Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy. Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th October.

Kindly Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy.

1st: Kathleen O'Shea, Kathy Kelleher, Noelle Browne. 61 Nett.

2nd : Clara Brosnan, Elaine Daly, Ciara Harrington. 64 Nett.

DOOKS



Ladies Club - 7th & 8th October 2023 – Mulvihills Pharmacy

1st Caitriona Shanahan (42) 52 pts

2nd Eileen Breen (17) 40 pts

3rd Joan Kirby (26) 39 pts

CAT. A: Joan Harmon(14) 37 pts

CAT. B: Mary Curran(29) 37 pts

CAT. C: Mary O’Callaghan(37) 37 pts

Mens Results – Calor Gas Singles

7th & 8th October 2023

1st – Ronan Curtayne (29) = 43 pts

2nd Jack O’Shea (26) = 42 pts

3rd – Joe Kennedy (5) = 41 pts c/b

4th – Patrick O’Neill (16) = 41 pts c/b

Best Gross – Damien O’Sullivan (4) = 38 pts

Over 65’s = Peter McLaughlin (13) = 37 pts

Cat 1 = Peter Fleming (9) = 38 pts

Cat 2 – Paudie McCarthy (14) = 41 pts

Cat 3 – Patrick Griffin (20) 40 pts

Cat 4 – Donal O’Sullivan (25) = 40 pts

ROSS

On Oct 8th we held the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup Stableford Competition, kindly sponsored by The Gleneagle Group .

The winners were:-

1st ........Mike O'Keeffe 42 (19)

2nd ..... Mike Brosnan 41 (8)

3rd....... Ryan McCarthy 40 (3)

Division 1 .......1st David MacIndoe 39 (5)

2nd Kevin O'Callaghan 36 (9)

Division 2........ 1st Michael J Casey 38 (20)

2nd Mike O'Leary 38 (20)

Division 3........ 1st Damien O'Callaghan 33 (29)

2nd. Seamus McCarthy 32 (22)

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions:

Newcastlewest Exchange Day Sunday, 8th October 2023 (Fourball)

1st Patrick B Murrihy (11) & Eamon Hayes (14) 41 pts

2nd Bryan Hickey (9) & Michael Burke (14) 40 pts (B9 21)

3rd P J Barry (11 & Michael Jones (22) 40 pts (B9 20)

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th Oct-Mens Singles sponsored by Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd- Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 3rd October, 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Maria Shanahan (30) 36 Pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (27) 34 Pts

3rd Anne Marie Healy (21) 33 Pts (on Back 9)

4th Teresa Cronin (21) 33 Pts (0n Back 6)

9 HOLE RESULTS

1st Marjorie Morkan (16) 15 Pts

LADIES MASTERS: 18 HOLES STROKE

1st Catriona Corrigan (12) 72 Nett (B9: 34.0)

Sunday 8 October, 2023

18 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Hazel Stafford (52) 44Pts

2nd C A Coolican (32) 36Pts

9 HOLE RESULTS

1st Rose Molyneaux (20) 13 Pts (B6-9 pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 10th October Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford -cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions :

Seniors Competition 5th October.

1st. Jerry Sexton (29) 25pts. B5-10.

2nd. Patrick Byrnes (32) 28-3 25pts. B5-6.

3rd. Michael Jones (23) 28-4 24pts. B5-10. B3-7.

Gross. Michael K. Barrett 18pts.

4th. John Maguire (24) 28-4 24pts. B5-10. B3-4.

5th. Sean Stack (24) 22+2 24pts. B5-7.

6th. Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 22+1 23pts. B5-9. B1-1.

7th. Rory Flannery (24) 27-4 23pts. B5-9. B1-0.

8th. Noel Morkan (25) 25-2 23pts. B5-6.

9th. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 17+5 22pts.

10th. Frank Dore (11) 24-3 21pts. B5-8

Patrick Shanahan (21) 18pts. B5-9.

S.V. Joe Costello (26) 22-3 19pts. B5-6.

S.S.V. Sean Walsh (20) 21-4 17pts. B5-7.

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th Oct Mr Michael P. Murphy Sponsored Seniors Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions :

Fixtures:

Friday 13th Oct Mna Sinsir Ladies - - 9 holes Singles Stableford - Old



TRALEE

2023 Golfer of the Year - Jim O' Donovan 395 points



Master Classic Top 36 Results, Sponsor The Kerryman



1 Ger Power 41 pts (12) Overall Winner

2 William Goulding 38 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes

3 Maurice M O'Connor 38 pts (10) Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes



Best Gross: Ger Deegan 36 pts





Club-sponsored Green/White tees Stableford Results



1 William Myles 40 pts (27) Overall Winner

2 Denis Murphy 38 pts (23) Overall Runner-Up

3 Sean McCarthy 37 pts (13)



Best Gross: Anton O' Callaghan 35 pts

2023 Golfer of the Year - kindly sponsored by HR Suite:



CATHERINE MCCARTHY 120 points.



Results:

Master Classic Final kindly sponsored by Nolan & Hilsers the jewellers:

Sunday 8th October:



1st: Kaelin O’Keeffe (06) 38 pts



2nd: Mary O’Donnell (30) 37 pts



3rd: Gorretti O’Connor (26) 35 pts



18 Cards processed.



Ladies Singles - Club Sponsored

Sunday 8th October:



1st: Siobhan Stack (26) 40 pts



2nd: Faith Morrissey (22) 38 pts



20 Cards Processed.





2023 Winners:



Ladies Singles Matchplay kindly sponsored by Kerry Motor Works:

Gorretti O’Connor.



Ladies Fourball Matchplay kindly sponsored by Shaws:

Angela Deenihan & Julie Deenihan.



Ladies Singles Plate - Club Sponsored:

Emma Leahy.





Ladies Eclectic Competition:



Division 1: Catherine McCarthy 62 net



Division 2: Maria McGrath 69 net



Division 3: Karen Gearon 70 net



Division 4: Bernie O’Loughlin 74 net.



Lahinch Exchange - Monday 2nd October:





1st: Nuala Dawson, Maria O’Connor, Margaret Murphy & The Ghost 96 pts





2nd: Lady Captain Kathleen Finnegan, Siobhan Stack, Kay MacNamara & Phil Stack 95 pts

BALLYHEIGUE