Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Oct 9, 2023 10:48 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

KENMARE

Mens: Single Stableford (08/10/2023)

Advertisement

1st Colm O'Sullivan (14) - 44

2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr. (12) - 43 OCB

3rd - Patrick O'Dwyer (23) - 43

Advertisement

Best Gross John Duggan (4) – 37

 

Ladies: Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy. Saturday 7th  & Sunday 8th October.

Advertisement

Kindly Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy.

1st:  Kathleen O'Shea, Kathy Kelleher, Noelle Browne.  61 Nett.

2nd : Clara Brosnan, Elaine Daly, Ciara Harrington.  64 Nett.

Advertisement

 

 

DOOKS

Advertisement

Ladies Club - 7th & 8th October 2023 – Mulvihills Pharmacy

 

1st                    Caitriona Shanahan (42)                 52 pts

2nd                   Eileen Breen (17)                 40 pts

3rd                   Joan Kirby (26)                      39 pts

CAT. A:           Joan Harmon(14)                 37 pts

CAT. B:            Mary Curran(29)                  37 pts

CAT. C:            Mary O’Callaghan(37)         37 pts

 

Mens Results – Calor Gas Singles

7th & 8th October 2023

 

1st – Ronan Curtayne (29) = 43 pts

2nd Jack O’Shea (26) = 42 pts

3rd – Joe Kennedy (5) = 41 pts c/b

4th – Patrick O’Neill (16) = 41 pts c/b

Best Gross – Damien O’Sullivan (4) = 38 pts

Over 65’s = Peter McLaughlin (13) = 37 pts

Cat 1 = Peter Fleming (9) = 38 pts

Cat 2 – Paudie McCarthy (14) = 41 pts

Cat 3 – Patrick Griffin (20) 40 pts

Cat 4 – Donal O’Sullivan (25) = 40 pts

 

 

ROSS

On  Oct 8th we held the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup Stableford Competition, kindly sponsored by The Gleneagle Group .

 

The winners were:-

 

1st ........Mike O'Keeffe     42   (19)

2nd ..... Mike Brosnan     41    (8)

3rd....... Ryan McCarthy  40    (3)

 

Division 1 .......1st   David MacIndoe        39  (5)

2nd  Kevin O'Callaghan   36    (9)

 

Division 2........ 1st   Michael J Casey     38   (20)

2nd  Mike O'Leary          38   (20)

 

Division 3........ 1st   Damien O'Callaghan  33  (29)

2nd.  Seamus McCarthy   32   (22)

 

 

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions:

Newcastlewest Exchange Day Sunday, 8th October 2023 (Fourball)

 

1st    Patrick B Murrihy (11) & Eamon Hayes (14)                  41 pts

2nd   Bryan Hickey (9) & Michael Burke (14)                         40 pts (B9 21)

3rd    P J Barry (11 & Michael Jones (22)                               40 pts (B9 20)

 

 Fixtures:

 Sunday 15th Oct-Mens Singles  sponsored by Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd- Cashen Course

 

Ladies Competitions:

 

Tuesday 3rd  October, 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD

 

1st Maria Shanahan (30) 36 Pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (27) 34 Pts

3rd Anne Marie Healy (21) 33 Pts (on Back 9)

4th Teresa Cronin (21) 33 Pts (0n Back 6)

 

9 HOLE RESULTS

 1st    Marjorie Morkan (16) 15 Pts

 

LADIES  MASTERS:  18 HOLES STROKE

 1st  Catriona Corrigan  (12)        72 Nett (B9: 34.0)

 

Sunday 8 October, 2023

 

 

18 HOLES STABLEFORD

 

1st     Hazel Stafford (52)     44Pts                   

 

2nd   C A Coolican (32)         36Pts         

 

                             9 HOLE RESULTS

 

               1st Rose Molyneaux (20)         13 Pts (B6-9 pts)

 

Fixtures:

Tuesday 10th October Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford -cashen Course

 

 

Senior Men Competitions:

 

Seniors Competition 5th October.

1st. Jerry Sexton (29)                                                           25pts.              B5-10.

2nd. Patrick Byrnes (32)                  28-3                            25pts.               B5-6.

3rd. Michael Jones (23)                   28-4                             24pts.         B5-10.  B3-7.

Gross. Michael K. Barrett                                                   18pts.

4th. John Maguire (24)                   28-4                             24pts.   B5-10.  B3-4.

5th. Sean Stack (24)                         22+2                           24pts.              B5-7.

6th. Eamon Fitzmaurice (20)          22+1                             23pts.  B5-9.  B1-1.

7th. Rory Flannery (24)                   27-4                             23pts.  B5-9.  B1-0.

8th. Noel Morkan (25)                      25-2                            23pts.             B5-6.

9th. Michael O’Callaghan (22)         17+5                           22pts.

10th. Frank Dore (11)                        24-3                           21pts.             B5-8

  1. Patrick Shanahan (21)                                                     18pts.         B5-9.

S.V. Joe Costello (26)                        22-3                           19pts.            B5-6.

S.S.V. Sean Walsh (20)                      21-4                           17pts.            B5-7.

 

 

Fixtures:

 

Thursday 12th Oct Mr Michael P. Murphy Sponsored Seniors Competition

 

Senior Ladies Competitions:

 

Fixtures:

Friday 13th Oct Mna Sinsir Ladies -  - 9 holes Singles Stableford -   Old

 

TRALEE

2023 Golfer of the Year - Jim O' Donovan 395 pointsMaster Classic Top 36 Results, Sponsor The Kerryman1 Ger Power 41 pts (12) Overall Winner2 William Goulding 38 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes3 Maurice M O'Connor 38 pts (10) Overall 3rd Last Nine HolesBest Gross: Ger Deegan 36 ptsClub-sponsored Green/White tees Stableford Results1 William Myles 40 pts (27) Overall Winner2 Denis Murphy 38 pts (23) Overall Runner-Up3 Sean McCarthy 37 pts (13)Best Gross: Anton O' Callaghan 35 pts

 

2023 Golfer of the Year - kindly sponsored by HR Suite:CATHERINE MCCARTHY  120 points.Results:Master Classic Final kindly sponsored by Nolan & Hilsers the jewellers:Sunday 8th October:1st:  Kaelin O’Keeffe (06) 38 pts2nd:  Mary O’Donnell (30)  37 pts3rd:  Gorretti O’Connor (26) 35 pts18 Cards processed.Ladies Singles - Club SponsoredSunday 8th October:1st: Siobhan Stack  (26)   40 pts2nd: Faith Morrissey  (22)  38 pts20 Cards Processed.

2023 Winners:Ladies Singles Matchplay kindly sponsored by Kerry Motor Works:Gorretti O’Connor.Ladies Fourball Matchplay kindly sponsored by Shaws:Angela Deenihan & Julie Deenihan.Ladies Singles Plate - Club Sponsored:Emma Leahy.

Ladies Eclectic Competition:

Division 1: Catherine McCarthy 62 net

Division 2: Maria McGrath  69 net

Division 3: Karen Gearon  70 net

Division 4: Bernie O’Loughlin  74 net.

Lahinch Exchange - Monday 2nd October:

1st: Nuala Dawson, Maria O’Connor, Margaret Murphy & The Ghost  96 pts

2nd: Lady Captain Kathleen Finnegan, Siobhan Stack, Kay MacNamara & Phil Stack 95 pts

 

BALLYHEIGUE

Sunday was the 1st round of 5 of the Christmas Hampers. The top 5 is as follows1 Earl McMahon 35

 

2 Jack Dempsey 29

 

3 Eamon Whelan 25

 

4 Francis Darcy 22

 

5 Jimmy Sullivan 21

Next week is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers.

Congrats to our Nines of Kerry team who beat Parknasilla 3.5 to 1.5 in the final in Dooks on Saturday.

 

KILLARNEY

Sunday 08-10-2023 Synergy Christmas Hampers

 

Maire Murphy   91-24 = 67      Overall Winner

 

Division 1

Ciara O Mahony  82-13=69           Division 1 Winner

 

Deirdre Prendergast  75-05=70    Division 1 Runner Up and Lowest Gross Score

 

Division 2

Kathleen Brosnan  95-24=71  Division 2 Winner

 

Eileen McGee  99-27 = 72       Division 2 Runner Up (Last 9 Holes)

 

Division 3

Veronica O Connor  103-35= 68  Division 3 Winner

 

Sheila Crowley  102-27  =75        Division 3 Runner Up

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

weekend results and teams of the week
Advertisement
Warriors beaten by Cup champions Maree
3 teams stay unbeaten in Super League and MissQuote.ie Super League
Advertisement

Recommended

weekend results and teams of the week
Warriors beaten by Cup champions Maree
3 teams stay unbeaten in Super League and MissQuote.ie Super League
Baby loss service of remembrance at UHK this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus