Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

25th September-1st October 2023

Men’s Competitions:

Saturday 30th September Past Captains Old Course Green tees

1st Patrick J O Sullivan (12) 36 pts

2nd Sean C Kennelly (11) 34 pts (B9 17)

3rd Sean J Heal (28) 34 pts (B9 16)

Guest Prize

1st John Clifford (26) 36 pts

2nd John Conneely (26) 36 pts

Sunday 1st October Croom Precision Singles Old Course

1st Kieran Barry(23) 37 pts

2nd Michael Kennelly (14) 37 pts

3rd Brian Slattery (5) 37 pts

Gross

James O Callaghan 39 pts

Cat 1

1st Adrian Walsh (3) 34 pts

2nd Edmond Hayes (5) 31 pts ( B9 14 B6 10)

Cat 2

1st Tommy Kennelly (12) 34 pts (B9 18)

2nd Jordan Ryan (10) 34 pts (B9 17)

3rd Giles O’Grady (11) 34 pts (B9 16)

Cat 3

1st Michael J Houlihan (13) 36 pts (B9 20)

2nd Brendan Stack (18) 34 pts (B9 20)

3RD Barry O Mahony (16) 34 pts (B9 17)

Cat 4

1st Noel Kneafsey (21) 36pts (B9 17 B6 13)

2NDJonathan Sheehan (24) 36 pts (B9 17 B6 12)

3rd Gerard Rowan (19) 36 pts (B9 15)

Fixtures:

Sunday 8th October Newcastle West exchange Day Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 26 September, 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Nora Quaid (16) 35 Pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (18) 34 Pts

9 HOLE RESULTS

1st Marjorie Morkan (15) 16 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 3rd October Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford -cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th October 2023 Senior Mens Competition - Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Friday 29th September, 2023 Team of three 1 score to count-Cashen Course

1st Teresa Cronin (10), A M Sexton (11),

Eileen Daly (18) 24 pts.

Fixtures:

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the Golfer of the Year.

1st Alan Teahan (15) 44 pts

2nd Pat Dillane (9) 40 pts

3rd Denis O'Regan (14) 39 pts

For those not in the Master Classic there was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition which was won by John McGlynn (31) 39 pts.

Sunday was also the last Golfer of the Year competition which was won by Paddy Healy.

Next week is the 1st round of the Christmas Hampers.

The Nines of Kerry team beat Castlegregory 3-2 last Sunday. They will now play Parknasilla next Saturday in Dooks.

Kenmare

John Duggan is our GOTY round 7 winner, with an outstanding level par round in conditions that were not easy. The ladies comp this week was a high scoring family battle, with Maura Murphy just coming out on top.

Congrats all.

Mens Monthly Medal/GOTY 7 (01/10/2023)

1st - John Duggan (5) - 66 nett

2nd - John Barry (14) - 66 nett OCB

3rd - Sean Daly (Killarney) (19) - 68 OCB

Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) - 70 Gross

Ladies: 18 Hole Stableford

1st Maura Murphy (29) 3pts OCB

2nd Nora May Harrington (29) 39 pts

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Friday 29th September to Sunday 1st October - 18H Stableford

1st Joan Cantillon (29) 39pts

2nd Miriam Mulhall Nolan (31) 36pts

3rd Theresa Nolan (41) 35pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 26th September - Senior Ladies 9H

Friday 6th to Sunday 8th October - 18H Stableford Jerry O'Connor Memorial Cup

GOLFER OF THE YEAR;

Our GOTY competition finished this weekend in what was an extremely closely contested competition all year between the top two players. Congratulations to Carmel Kearney on winning the 2023 GOTY with 146 pts closely followed by Alana Rowan with 116.

Men's Club;

The Fermoyle Cup played in it's usual Fourball Better ball format was keenly contested this past weekend and scoring was nearly at an all time high. At the returns end only 4 points separated the top 6 cards where the wily campaigners of William O'Connor and Stephen Hennessy will get to lift the Cup. Thanks to all who played and yet again a special mention to our Course Committee and Staff fir having our course set up in great condition.

Result;

1st William O'Connor/Stephen Hennessy 48

2nd. Roger O'Mahoney/John Buckley 46

3rd. John Dillane/Michael O'Connor 46

Fixtures;

Next up is the Jerry O'Connor Memorial Trophy which will be played for on this Saturday or Sunday. Format will be in a Singles Stableford over 18 holes and our Birdie Blitz will recommence on the 18th hole. GOLFER Of The Year points will be on offer here. Entry via the BRS only.

Nines Of Kerry;

Hard luck to our "Nines" squad and management team of Lady Captain Helen Harty and Men's President John Rowan who went down by the minimum of margins in Ballyheigue GC on Sunday.

Intermediate Final;

Our Intermediate team are preparing for their upcoming Final against Killarney GC with the first leg away on October 14th and then at home on Saturday 28th. Support fir these gentlemen would be invaluable on the day and here's hoping we can avenge the defeat of last year and have the Shield resting at our clubhouse.