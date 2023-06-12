Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Saturday June 10th and Sunday June 11th we held a Stableford Competition kindly sponsored by Oliver McCarthy, Plumbing & Heating .

The following were the winners:

1st ................. Virginijus Jonikaitis 43 pts

2nd............... Michael Barrett 41 pts

Div 1 1st..... Michael J O'Connor 39

2nd....John Cuskelly 38

Div 2 1st .... Brian O'Connor 39

2nd... Aaron McCann 39

Div 3 1st .... Oliver McCarthy 37

2nd..... Jim Delaney 36

On Friday June 9th we held our 4th Friday Evening Mixed Scramble with a very large number of golfers participating .

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Ger Flynn, Kay Cremin, Jim Casey, Eileen Fleming..

2nd ... Virginijus Jonikaitis , Denis Casey, Mary Gorman, Donal Hayes.

3rd... Michael J O Connor, Susan Shorten , Ned Buckley Helen Cahill

4th.... Ivo O'Sullivan Bridie Brosnan.Noreen O'Mahony,Sean Hickey

The Ross Seniors results from June 8th were:-

1st ....Mike Casey .

2nd.... John Joe Healy .

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday, 6th June - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Linda Flynn

Thursday, 8th June - GIG Scramble winners - Una Moynihan, Majella Moynihan and Maria McMahon

Friday 9th/Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th June - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Mary Moriarty

1st Kathleen Hennessy (25) 37pts (on countback)

2nd Carmel Kearney (7) 37pts

3rd Mary Moriarty (39) 36pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 13th June - Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 15th June GIG Scramble 9H

Friday 16th/Saturday 17th/Sunday 18th June - 18H Stableford sponsor Mary Ciepierski

INTERCLUB MATCHES;

Our Challenge Cup Team played Tralee this afternoon in Castlegregory. What a super win our ladies had, it was never in doubt and great performances from all 5 ladies, Miriam Mulhall Nolan, Mary Ciepierski, Patricia Goodwin, Linda Flynn and Mary Moriarty. Our ladies are now through to the West Munster Area Semi Finals and will take on Ballybunion. Date to be arranged. Thank you to all who caddied and supported today and also to our team Manager Marie McCarthy.

It was also a great result for our men who followed on the Pierce Purcell Team with a winning result. What a great buzz around the clubhouse with both teams playing at home today between everyone wishing each other the best of luck and afterwards congratulating each other.

SENIOR RESULTS;

25/6/23

1 Richard Rowan 20pts

2 Stephen Hennessy 19pts

3 Bernard Dennehy 19pts on countback.

1/6/23

1 Tony Conroy 20pts

2 George Nash 18pts

3 John Courtney 18pts on countback.

8/6/23

1 Billy Irwin 20pts

2 John Slattery 18pts

3 Barry Turner 17pts

MEN'S RESULTS;

Singles Stableford was the order this weekend and another great weekend weather wise was going to boost scores on all fronts. Our links is really taking shape and epitomizes the feeling of real links,where the ball was running out on fairways and greens. Well done to our course committee and staff for making us proud members. When the cards were returned there was very little between a handful of players. Thanks to all who competed.

Category A;

1st. Denis Dowling (15) 37 points. (On Countback)

2nd. Eamon Travers (14) 37 points.

Category B;

1st. John Slattery (20) 37 points.

2nd. James Clifford (25) 36 points.

Birdie Blitz Winner;

James Clifford.

Pierce Purcell Round 3;

Our gallant Purcell team overcame a strong challenge today at home to Newcastlewest GC. We were up in most of our matches early and in typical fashion we found ourselves really up against it at the turn. But our men are made of stern stuff and put their heads down and battled well to run out deserving winners 4-1 in the end. It now sets them up for a Semi Final in the Munster West section before July 2nd (more anon).

Also a huge congrats to our Ladies Challenge Cup team who had a brilliant victory over Tralee GC in their match today. Well done to all involved.

FIXTURES;

Next weekend we switch to a V-Par competition and again entries are open on the BRS. Great opportunity for our members to get out and play competition on our links.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy – Old Course – Saturday 10th June 2023

1st Dylan Keating (Seapoint Golf Club) (74+71) 145

2nd Peter Sheehan (Ballybunion Golf Club) (76+72) 148

3rd Senan Carroll (Ballybunion Golf Club) (75+76) 151

4th Eoin O’Carroll (St. Annes Golf Club) (73+78) 151

Men’s Medal Competition Sponsored by Gearoid & Brian Whelan – Sunday 11th June 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Ronan Cross (4) 67 Nett

2nd Jayson Buckley (10) 68 Nett

3rd Dot O’Gorman (8) 68 Nett

Gross: James O’Callaghan 73 Gross

Category 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Stephen Galvin (2) 74 Nett

Category 2 (6 to 12)

1st Jack Enright (6) 69 Nett

Category 3 (13 to 18)

1st Eamon Hayes (13) 72 Nett

Category 4 (19+)

1st Joe Stack (19) 79 Nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 18th June 2023 – Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Competition– Cashen Course – Tuesday 6th May 2023

1st Susan Gilmore (10) 41pts

2nd Muireann O’Sullivan (42) 40pts

3rd Anne Marie Sexton (22) 39pts (bk9 – 21)

4th Catriona Corrigan (14) 39pts (bk 9 – 20)

9 Hole Competition

1st Mary Whelan (20) 22pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Adams Garage – Old Course – Sunday 11th June 2023

1st Teresa Cronin (19) 41 Pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (18) 39 Pts

Category 1

1st J OConnell (10) 38 Pts

2nd Nora Quaid (15) 31 Pts

Category 2

1st Anne Marie Carroll (16) 31 Pts (B9 – 16)

4th Mary Kenny (18) 31 Pts

Category 3

1st Noirin Lynch (30) 33 Pts

2nd Helen McSweeney (28) 31 Pts

Category 4

1st Louise Lane (33) 37 Pts

2nd Bairbre Cunningham(39) 36 Pts

Seniors

Susan Gilmore Kettler(8) 30 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Susan Walsh (28) 18 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 20th June 2023 – Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 8th June 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Milie Costello (22) 44-2 42pts.

2nd Fin Broderick (19) 37+2 39pts.

3rd Pat McLoughlin (19) 40-2 38pts. B9-22.

Gross. Tony Hanley 30pts.

4th Jerry Sexton (28) 34+4 38pts. B9-15.

5th John Kinsella (14) 38-1 37pts. B9-20.

6th Columba O’Connor (23) 36+1 37pts. B9-19.

7th Donal Keane (25) 36pts. B9-20.

8th Dan Dennehy (20) 33+3 36pts. B9-17.

9th Maurice O’Connell (18) 28+8 36pts. B9-10.

10th John Maguire (24) 36-1 35pts. B9-18.

V. Con Mulvihill (19) 34-2 32pts. B9-18.

S.V. Joe Costello (23) 34pts. B9-15.

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (25) 34pts. B9-15.

Fixtures:

Thursday 15th June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 9th June 2023 – Cashen Course

Team Of 4, 2 Scores To Count Cashen Course

1st Mgt m McAuliffe(12), Rose Molyneaux(19), Mary Whelan(18), Martha Woulfe(19) 52

2nd Judy McMahon (19), Norma Mullane (13), Aideen O’Leary (22), Mgt Scannell (14)

Fixtures:

Friday 16th June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club - Michael Shanahan Day - 11th June 2023

Winner Pat Mahony (18) 42 Pts

2nd Ciaran O Halloran (26) 40 Pts C/B

3rd Jerry Casey (17) 40 Pts C/B

4th Shane Shanahan (13) 40 Pts

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (2) 30 Pts Gross

5th Michael Moriarty (12) 37 Pts

6th Shane O’ Sullivan (13) 36 Pts

Over 65s Aidan Gannon (22) 35 Pts

Category 1 Seamus Curran (5) 34 Pts

Category 2 Larry Keane (11) 36 Pts

Category 3 Patrick O Neill (15) 35 Pts

Category 4 Declan Brennan (19) 35 Pts

Next Weekend Sunday June 18th - Devlin Centra Cahersiveen - Ceann Sibéal Exchange – GOY

Ladies Club

Marth’s Hair Salon – 18 Hole Singles – Sunday 11th June 2023

1st - Margaret Griffin(53) 42 pts

2nd - Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy(38) 41 pts

3rd - Eileen Breen(17) 36 pts

CAT. A - Delia Foley(20) 34 pts

CAT. B - Dolores Johnston(26) 36 pts

CAT. C - Marian Daly (37) 34 pts