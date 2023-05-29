Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

A great week of golf, with well over 100 competitive rounds played in glorious weather. Aidan Chinoy was the big winner this week taking the monthly medal, Michael Jnr O’Sullivan won round 4 of the Friday open, and Clara Brosnan narrowly pipped Julie Kirby for the ladies singles.

All roads lead to President Johnny Allen’s Charity Day (Saturday) and Men’s Prize (Sunday) this week.

Monthly Medal (Blue) / GOTY #2 (28/05/2023)

Category 1 - Aidan Chinoy (8) - 68 Nett

Category 2 - Colm O'Sullivan (Andy) (15) - 72 Nett

Category 3 - Danny Sweeney (29) - 74 Nett

Best Gross - Henk Bons (4) – 74

Singles Stableford (White) (28/05/2023)

1st - Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (21) – 39

Kenmare GC Friday open Sponsored by Mulcahys

Mulcahy's Series Round 4 (26/05/2023)

1st - Michael Jnr O'Sullivan (12) - 37

2nd - Gerard O'Shea (19) - 37 OCB

3rd - Paul Walsh (15) - 37 OCB

Ladies:

Results of 18 hole Stableford 27th/28th May.

1st: Clara Brosnan (17) 38pts ocb

2nd: Julie Kirby (40) 38pts

Ross

On Saturday May 27th and Sunday May 28th we held a Strokeplay Competition kindly sponsored by Celtic Steps - The Show.

The following were the winners:

1st ...... Jonathan Casey (10) 63

2nd .....Cormac O'Donoghue (15) 64

Div 1.... 1st Daniel Cronin

2nd Peter Wickham

Div 2..... 1st Ryan Scott

2nd Brian McCarthy

Div 3...... 1st Maurice Coffey

2nd Brian O'Connor

On Friday May 26th we held our 2nd Friday Evening Mixed Scramble with a very large field of golfers participating .

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Michael J O'Sullivan, Thelma O Dwyer, Jim Delaney, Seamus McCarthy.

2nd ...Dan Cronin, Cathriona Shanahan, Amdy Cole, Mary Nash.

The Ross Seniors results from May 25th were:-

1st ....Colm O'Keeffe.

2nd....Andy Cole.

Castlegregory

JB Carr County Final;

Our JB Carr squad return to action tomorrow against Ballybunion GC in the 2nd leg of the Final. At halfway and they'll be no medals handed out until all 36 holes have been played. So let's get behind Sean's men and wish them well. Support on the day would mean everything. First tee at 3.00pm.

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday 23rd May - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Mary Moriarty on countback

Friday 26th/Saturday 27th/Sunday 28th May - 18H Stableford sponsor Sandra Nyhan

1st Tina Moriarty (18) 41pts

2nd Marie McCarthy (23) 38pts (on countback)

3rd Kay Meade (29) 38pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 30th May - Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 1st June GIG Scramble 9H

Friday 2nd/Saturday 3rd/Sunday 4th June - 18H Strokeplay (JUNE MEDAL) sponsor Joan Cantillon

INTERCLUB MATCHES;

Our Minor Cup Team played Newcastlewest in Newcastlewest yesterday. What an unbelievable fight to bring it down to the 19th hole. We were one match up and one match down early on and the remaining matches saw us claw our way back. We then lost a match on 18 and won another on 18 so it was down the 19th to decide who would be victorious. Unfortunately it wasn't to be on the day. So so close ladies but well done on a super comeback.

Well done to players Anne Collins, Kathleen Hennessy, Merlyn O'Connor, Joan Cantillon and Cathy Barry. Thank you to all the caddies and to team Manager Tina.

The Challenge Cup Team will meet Tralee in the next round which has to be played on or before June 11th. We await a date for this fixture.

CARE ON THE COURSE;

Ladies we now have divot bags for use just beside the small green gate. Please take one when playing social or competition golf.

CONGRATULATIONS;

Congratulations to Carmel Kearney on winning the best nett score on the Old Course in Ballybunion yesterday and also to Marion Bourke who had a hole in one last Sunday while playing golf with her brother. Well done ladies.

MEN'S RESULTS;

We contested in a 3 person Rumble this weekend in very welcoming weather. This ensured that it would take an all round team performance to claim the honours and so it proved to be the case as the trio of Sean Spillane, Sean "Adare" O'Connor and the younger David Conway claimed victory with a great 80 points. It's reported that the two Seans are available to give lessons this week!!!

Next up is our Monthly Medal on Saturday afternoon and Sunday Morning. Entry as per usual on the BRS system.

1st. David Conway (7)/ Sean Spillane (16)/Sean O'Connor (24) 80 points.

CLUB MATCHPLAY COMPETITIONS;

Entries are now being accepted for our Singles, Fourball and Mixed Foursomes Matchplay Championships. Entry sheets are posted on the club notice board and the entry fee will be accepted via your BRS account (€7 per player per competition).

GET WELL WISHES;

Everyone at Castlegregory GC would like to wish our own Kevin Kerin a speedy recovery. Kevin is in the great care of the staff at UHK and hopefully we will see him back on our fairways soon.

Maine Valley

Results of Singles sponsored by Mac Waste Management (Golfer of the year)

1st Ivan Hickey (21) 41pts (back 9)

2nd Jer Joy (13) 41pts

3rd Shane Collins (7) 40pts

Division 1 (indexes up to 13.7)

Liam Martin (8) 38pts

Division 2 (indexes 13.8 to 18.6)

Mike Lawlor (17) 38pts

Division 3 (indexes 18.7 and above)

Thomas McGrath (20) 35pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

The Intermediate Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services – Old Course - Sunday 28th May 2023

1st Michael Burke (17) Newcastlewest Golf Club 81 gross

2nd J P Hickey (13) Ballybunion Golf Club 82 gross

3rd Tiarnach O’Neill (15) Arklow Golf Club 84 gross (B9 43)

4th Simon Vazquez (12) Belmullet Golf Club 84 gross

5th Finbar Carrig (13) Ballybunion Golf Club 85 gross (B9 41)

1st Noel Browne (16) Galway Bay Golf Club 71 nett

2nd Anthony Hannafin (14) Newcastlewest Golf Club 72 nett (B9 32)

3rd Gary Kavanagh (16) Ballybunion Golf Club 72 nett (B9 35)

The Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Roc Mehigan – Cashen Course – Sunday 28th May 2023

1st Joe Stack (18) Ballybunion Golf Club 92 gross

2nd Eddie Moylan (20) Basllybunion Golf Club 94 gross

3rd Peter Murphy (20) Newcastlewest Golf Club 95 gross

4th Gary Kehoe (18) Royal Curragh Golf Club 96 gross (B9 45)

Fixtures:

Saturday and Sunday 3rd and 4th June 2023 – Mr Paul Morkan Captain’s Prize – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 4 Ball Better Ball – Cashen Course – Tuesday 23rd May 2023

1st Patricia Boyle (28) & Muireann O'Sullivan (40) 49pts

2nd Marie Reen (24) & Mary O'Donoghue (14) 44pts (Bk9 23)

9 HOLE RESULTS

1st Judy McMahon (21) 18pts

Ladies Scratch Cup Sponsored by The Rose Hotel Tralee – Old & Cashen Course – Saturday 27th May 2023

Gross Results

1st Mairead Martin (Kanturk) (-2) 146

2nd Paula Walsh (Doneraile) (2) 155

3rd Clodagh Coughlan (Douglas) (-2) 161

4th Aoife Ni Thuama (Douglas) (3) 163 (B9:37)

5th Jennifer Hickey (Mallow) (2) 163 (B9:38)

1st 36 Nett: Noirin Hitchen (Ballybunion) (10) 144

2nd 36 Nett: Deirdre Hoey (Castle) (8) 147

1st 18 Cashen Gross: Renagh Murphy (Tipperary) (10) 81

1st 18 Cashen Nett: Geraldine Galvin (Macroom) (14) 68

1st 18 Old Gross: Maria O’Reilly (Headfort) (3) 80

1st 18 Old Nett: Carmel Kearney (Mallow) (9) 72

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Cameo Ltd/Jerry Kiely – Cashen Course – Sunday 28th May 2023

1st Mary Kelly (40) 42 pts

2nd Olga Kiely (26) 40pts

Category 1

1st Noreen Hitchen (9) 39 pts(Bk 9-17)

2nd Mary O’Donoghue (15) 39 pts

Category 2

1st Louise Griffin (17) 38 pts

2nd Anne Marie Sexton (22) 36pts

Category 3

1st Marie Kennelley (29) 35 pts

2nd Marian Flannery (30) 34 pts

Category 4

1st Colleen Mc Elligott (33) 39 pts

2nd Muireann O’Sullivan (40) 36 pts

Seniors

Patricia Boyle (31) 34 pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Marianne Relihan (25) 17pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th June 2023 - Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course

Tuesday 6th June 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 25th May 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Tim Nolan (23) 34+5 39pts.

2nd Declan Lovett (21) 37+1 38pts.

3rd Martin Lucey (20) 39-5 34pts. B5-12. B3-7.

Gross. Maurice McEllistrem (15) 24pts.

4th Tim Sheehan (28) 33+1 34pts. B5-12. B3-6.

5th Nicholas Hayes (20) 30+2 32pts.

6th Colm O’Callaghan (29) 23+8 31pts.

7th Jerry McAuliffe (23) 32-2 30pts. B5-14.

8th John Maguire (23) 27+3 30pts. B5-8.

9th Finbarr O’Keeffe(27) 33-4 29pts. B5-14.

10th Brendan Lynch (21) 30-1 29pts. B5-13.

V. John Kinsella (13) 26+2 28pts. B5-9.

S.V. Eddie Moylan (20) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.

S.S.V. Eamon Condon (22) 32-3 29pts. B5-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday 1st June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 26th May 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Katherine Tangney (17)

Norma Mullane (15)

Clare Hurley (21) 33.7 (5.3)

2nd Mary B Kelly (26)

Margaret M McAuliffe (14)

Lucy McAuliffe (18) 34.2 (5.8)

Fixtures:

Friday 2nd June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Lady President Joan's Prize to the Men, Sponsor Meadowlands Hotel May 27th/28th

1. Sean Griffin 48 pts

2. Ger Power 43 pts

3. Gavin Peevers 41 pts

4. Kevin A. Lucey 40 pts

5. James Don O' Sullivan 39 pts

Best gross: Rory Hill 36 pts

Division 1: Kieran T. Dinan Jnr 38 pts

Division 2: John P. Keane Jnr 37 pts

Division 3: Peter Walsh 38 pts

Division 4: Nealie Sullivan 38 pts

Front 9: Peter Naughton 22 pts

Back 9: Shane McGibney 22 pts

Easiest Holes - 18,7,13

Hardest holes - 12,10,8

MC5 President Teddy Reynold's Prize to Ladies

Saturday 27th /Sunday 28th May 2023

1st Norah Quinlan (22) 44 pts

2nd Ella Moynihan (09) 41 pts

Best Gross Kaelin O'Keeffe 31 pts

3rd Sandra O'Sullivan (23) 40 pts

4th Sheila McCarthy (27) 38 pts

Division 1 Lucy Grattan 36 pts

Division 2 Lady President Joan Costello 38 pts

Division 3 Anita Lynch 34 pts

Division 4 Carly Horan 38 pts

Front 9 Veronique Lostal-Davern 21 pts

Back 9 Cliona Murphy 21 pts

Wednesday 24th May 2023:

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Competition - Club Sponsored

1st: Sharon Cahill (23) 42 pts

2nd: Noreen Kelliher (48) 40 pts

3rd: Brid Murphy (45) 37 pts

Senior Men’s Result of 12 hole competition played on May 24th

1st John O'Connell (23) 27pts

2nd Pat Prendeville (15) 26 pts (27-1) last 9 holes

3rd Des Fitzgerald (16) 26 pts last 9 holes

4th James O'Loughlin (16) 26 pts

5th Michael Moynihan (18) 25 pts last 9 holes.

63 cards processed.

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Eamon O'Mahoney (32) 22pts (25-3)

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend we had a 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition

1 John B. Griffin (20) 69 Nett

2 Anthony Kennedy (7) 69 Nett

3 James O'Sullivan (20) 69 Nett

Div 1 Paddy Healy (11) 72 Nett

Div 2 Michael O'Hanlon (22) 70 Nett

Div 3 Patsy O'Connor (24) 75 Nett

Next weekend is the Timothy Kenny Memorial Classic. All funds raised go to the Kerry Hospice Foundation

Beaufort

LADIES BRANCH

27th/28th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Paudie Cronin

Overall Winner: Marie Flood (29) 42 pts

Division 1 Winner: Rita Kelleher (22) 36 pts

Division 2 Winner: Geraldine Collins (47) 38 pts

Fixtures

3rd/4th June - Stableford - Sponsored by Murphys Bar & Restaurant

MENS BRANCH

27th/28th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Ernest Park Construction

White Tees Winners

1st Billy Moynihan (15) 40 pts

2nd Gary Whelan (30) 40 pts

3rd Paul Fahy (14) 39 pts

Yellow Tees Winners

1st Paudie O'Connor (23) 41 pts

2nd William Cotter (30) 39 pts

Fixtures

3rd/4th June - 3Ts & Round 2 Golfer of The Year (Stableford White Tees) - Sponsored by Killarney Medals & Trophies

Killarney

SINGLES STABLEFORD

Sponsored by B Well Fitness

Played Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th May, on Mahony's Point.

Winner - Declan Glavin 43pts (5)

2nd - Ronan Bennett 42pts (9)

Category 1: Winner - John Lynch 39pts (9), 2nd - Declan Kelly 38pts (8), 3rd - Sean Moynihan 38pts (7).

Category 2: Winner - John O'Donoghue 41pts (10), 2nd - Darragh O'Callaghan 38pts (11), 3rd - Harry O'Neill 38pts (10).

Category 3: Winner - Virginijus Jonikaitis 38pts (14), 2nd - Ted Broderick 37pts (14), 3rd - Jerry Hickey 37pts (16).

Category 4: Winner - Frank Reen 40pts (19), 2nd - James Purcell 39pts (21), 3rd - Jimmy Dennehy 38pts (18).