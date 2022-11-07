Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Stableford Mahonys Point Christmas Hampers

Printed: 6 November 2022

Competition Result

Competition played on Sunday 6 November 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback

1 Mege Dalton 40 pts (16) Overall Winner

2 Eimear O'Donnell 37 pts (08) Overall Runner-Up

Best gross Tracy Eakin 35 pts

3 Amy Arthur 36 pts (05) Overall 3rd

4 Corrina Griffin 35 pts (03) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 Grace Dennehy 34 pts (25) Overall 6th Last Nine Holes

6 Sinead Lynch 34 pts (19) Overall 7th

Front 9 Jane Dwyer

Back 9 Mary Treacy

Next Fixture 13 hole shotgun Mahony’s sponsored by Tim Jones & Sons Butchers

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mens Fourball 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 6th November 2022

1st Edward Costello (16) 7 Jerry Costello (28) 40pts

2nd John Guiney (14) & Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 35pts

3rd John J Galvin (9) & William O’Sullivan (14) 34pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th November 2022 – Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 1st November 2022

1st Catherine Morrissey (25) 30pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 29pts

3rd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 28pts

Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 5th November 2022

1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 39 pts

2nd Bernie Moloney (23) 38 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 12th November 2022 – Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 15th November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th November 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 4th November 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (17) 19pts (BK6-13)

2nd Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 19pts (BK6-12)

3rd Marianne Relihan (24) 18pts

Fixtures:

Friday 11th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club

BUNKERS BAR CHRISTMAS HAMPER SINGLES

Sunday 6th November 2022

Winner Jurgen Menz (23) 37 Pts

2nd James Long (17) 35 Pts C/B

3rd Patrick L O’Riordan (27) 35 Pts

4th Paul Griffin (8) 33 Pts C/B

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 28 Pts Gross

5th Patrick G O’Riordan (23) 33 Pts0

6th Cieran O’Callaghan (18) 32 Pts

Over 65’s Thomas Pickersgill (28) 32 Pts

Front 9 Patrick O’Shea (22) 19 Pts C/B

Back 9 Patrick Healy (21) 19 Pts C/B

Next Saturday November 12th - 18-Hole Club Sweep - Stableford – White Markers

LADIES CLUB RESULTS

Saturday 5th November sponsored by Ard na Sidhe

1st Catherine Doyle (14) 35pts

2nd Mary Curran (26) 34pts

3rd Joan Kirby (25) 33pts

Cat A Rosie Lane (14) 32pts

Cat B Agnes Burns (27) 31pts

Cat C Annagret Holtkott(31) 27pts

Sunday 30th October - Master Golfer

Angela Lyons (18) - 76 net

Sunday 30th October - Halloween Champagne Scramble

1st Anne Mangan (32), Marian Daly (42) & Martha Fleming (44) - 49 pts

Kenmare

Hyde Whiskey Winter Eclectic Round 1 (6/11/2022)

Best Stableford - Sean Daly (Killarney) - (16) - 38 points

Best Gross - Joe Arthur (6) - 28 Gross Points

Week 1 Sford Eclectic – Top 5 Gross: Joe Arthur, Paul O'Connor, Robin Clifford, Sean Murphy, Daragh O'Siochru.

Top 5 Stableford: Sean Daly(Killarney), John Barry, Sean Murphy, James Murphy, David O'Dwyer, Paul O'Connor

Ladies 15 Hole Competition

1st. Clara Brosnan (17) 29 pts

2nd. Noreen Crowley (19) 29 pts OCB