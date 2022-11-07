Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results

Nov 7, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Killarney

Ladies Stableford Mahonys Point Christmas Hampers
Printed: 6 November 2022
Competition Result
Competition played on Sunday 6 November 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback
1 Mege Dalton 40 pts (16) Overall Winner
2 Eimear O'Donnell 37 pts (08) Overall Runner-Up
Best gross Tracy Eakin 35 pts
3 Amy Arthur 36 pts (05) Overall 3rd
4 Corrina Griffin 35 pts (03) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes
5 Grace Dennehy 34 pts (25) Overall 6th Last Nine Holes
6 Sinead Lynch 34 pts (19) Overall 7th
Front 9 Jane Dwyer
Back 9 Mary Treacy

Next Fixture 13 hole shotgun Mahony’s sponsored by Tim Jones & Sons Butchers

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mens Fourball 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 6th November 2022

1st Edward Costello (16) 7 Jerry Costello (28) 40pts

2nd John Guiney (14) & Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 35pts

3rd John J Galvin (9) & William O’Sullivan (14) 34pts

Fixtures:
Sunday 13th November 2022 – Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 1st November 2022
1st Catherine Morrissey (25) 30pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 29pts
3rd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 28pts

Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 5th November 2022
1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 39 pts

2nd Bernie Moloney (23) 38 pts

Fixtures:
Saturday 12th November 2022 – Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 15th November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:
Thursday 10th November 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 4th November 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (17) 19pts (BK6-13)

2nd Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 19pts (BK6-12)

3rd Marianne Relihan (24) 18pts

Fixtures:

Friday 11th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club
BUNKERS BAR CHRISTMAS HAMPER SINGLES
Sunday 6th November 2022

Winner Jurgen Menz (23) 37 Pts
2nd James Long (17) 35 Pts C/B
3rd Patrick L O’Riordan (27) 35 Pts
4th Paul Griffin (8) 33 Pts C/B
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 28 Pts Gross
5th Patrick G O’Riordan (23) 33 Pts0
6th Cieran O’Callaghan (18) 32 Pts
Over 65’s Thomas Pickersgill (28) 32 Pts
Front 9 Patrick O’Shea (22) 19 Pts C/B
Back 9 Patrick Healy (21) 19 Pts C/B

Next Saturday November 12th - 18-Hole Club Sweep - Stableford – White Markers

LADIES CLUB RESULTS

Saturday 5th November sponsored by Ard na Sidhe

1st Catherine Doyle (14) 35pts
2nd Mary Curran (26) 34pts
3rd Joan Kirby (25) 33pts
Cat A Rosie Lane (14) 32pts
Cat B Agnes Burns (27) 31pts
Cat C Annagret Holtkott(31) 27pts
Sunday 30th October - Master Golfer
Angela Lyons (18) - 76 net
Sunday 30th October - Halloween Champagne Scramble
1st Anne Mangan (32), Marian Daly (42) & Martha Fleming (44) - 49 pts

Kenmare

Hyde Whiskey Winter Eclectic Round 1 (6/11/2022)
Best Stableford - Sean Daly (Killarney) - (16) - 38 points
Best Gross - Joe Arthur (6) - 28 Gross Points
Week 1 Sford Eclectic – Top 5 Gross: Joe Arthur, Paul O'Connor, Robin Clifford, Sean Murphy, Daragh O'Siochru.
Top 5 Stableford: Sean Daly(Killarney), John Barry, Sean Murphy, James Murphy, David O'Dwyer, Paul O'Connor
Ladies 15 Hole Competition
1st. Clara Brosnan (17) 29 pts
2nd. Noreen Crowley (19) 29 pts OCB

