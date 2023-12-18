Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Sunday 17th December AGC Construction Hamper Singles - 14 holes - Old Course

Advertisement

1st Gary Scanlon Captain (4) 31 Points

2ud Mel Hurley (18) 30 Points B.7 16pts

3rd Sean Healy (28) 30 Points B.7 15pts

BEST GROSS: Anthony Bennett 23 Points

Category 1

1st Brian Slattery (4) 23 Points

Category 2

1st Brian Hickey (10) 30 Points

2nd Frank Dore (12) 28 Points

Category 3

1st Michael Casey (13) 25 Points

2nd Dan Sheehan (16) 25 Points

Category 4

1st David Toomey (26) 30 Points

2nd David Breen (25) 29 Points

Fixtures:

Ladies Competitions

Advertisement

Tuesday 12th December Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Old Course

1st Mary Hickey Keane (29) 30pts

2nd Catherine Morrissey (22) 29pts

Fixtures:

2nd January 24 Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Cashen Course

6th January 24 Ladies - Little Women's Christmas sponsored by DOOLAN PAINTING CONTRACTORS

Advertisement

Senior Men Competitions:

Thursday 14th December Seniors Competition

Seniors Competition 14th December.

1st. Brendan Lynch (20) 33+2 35pts.

2nd.Leo Allman (20) 28+3 31pts.

3rd.Pat McLoughlin (20) 31-1 30pts.

Gross. John Kinsella 22pts.

4th.Noel Morkan (27) 30-2 28pts. B5-10. B1-2.

5th. Tony Hanley (11) 26+2 28pts. B5-10. B1-1.

6th. Tom O’Donnell (22) 28-2 26pts. B5-11.

7th. Eamon O’Connor (14) 26pts. B5-9.

8th. Rory Mehighan (19) 28-3 25pts. B5-9. B3-6.

9th. Michael Tangney (19) 26-1 25pts. B5-9. B-5.

10th. Michael Jones (25) 28-3 25pts. B5-8.

V. Thomas Griffin (17) 24pts. B5-7.

S.V. John Quirke (17) 22+2 24pts. B5-8.

S.S.V. Miley Costello (20) 27-3 24pts. B5-12.

Advertisement

Fixtures: 18th January 24 Seniors Competition & A.G.M.& Dinner.

Senior Ladies Competitions:

1st Muireann O Sullivan (20) 19 pts

2nd Patricia Gleeson (12) 17 pts

Advertisement

Fixtures: Friday 5th January Mna Sinsir Team of 3, 8 holes- Cashen course

Ross

On December 17th we held a 9 hole mixed scramble in a festive atmosphere and we had a great turnout .

Our Dec 17th mixed scramble winners were .

1st .......Daniel Cronin, Bridie Brosnan, Mike O'Leary, Michael Barrett.

2nd ..... Darren Gaffey, Eileen Fleming, Lucas Cronin.

This was followed by the presentation of the prizes for the Christmas Hampers and the Golfer of the year .

The winner of the Killarney Race Co sponsored Christmas Hampers was

1st ....Donie Broderick .

The winner of the Iguana Cafe sponsored Golfer of the Year is Bryan O'Leary.

Congratulations and well done Bryan on a great year

On December 14th the Ross Seniors finished off 2023 with their final team competition.

The winners were:-

1st ....Mike Casey and Denis Desmond.

2nd....Stanley Wade and John Ivory.

Maine Valley

Christmas Hamper re-entry 9 Hole Stableford. 2 Scores to count. Sponsored by Mairead Casey Sheehan of Casey Collections.

1. Angie Foley 28 pts.

2. Agnes Carey 27 pts.

3. Emma Daly 24 pts.

4th Prize sponsored by Vice Captain Kathleen Coffey.

Una Moroney 22 pts.