Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Members Mary Ann Downes & Marie Gleeson: 1. Marian Dore (48) 42 pts. 2. Christina O'Sullivan (34) 41 pts. 3. Mary Brosnan (41) 40 pts.
Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Mary Conway 34 pts. 2. Christina O'Sullivan 31 pts.
Fixtures: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty's the Gap can be played Saturday 4th, Sunday 5th or Tuesday 7th September. 12 Hole Stableford re-entry sponsored by Vice Captain Carmel O'Connor is now in progress until further notice.
A to Z Car Repairs 28/29 August 2021
1st Jamie O'Sullivan (12) 42pts (back 9)
2nd Brendan Keehan (17) 42pts
3rd Gary Stynes (17) 41pts (back 9)
Gross: Mark O'Sullivan (8) 79
CAT 2 (6 to 12): Dennis Bird (10) 37pts
CAT 3 (13 to 20): Dermot Raggett (14) 41pts
CAT 4 (21+): John Carmody (29) 37pts (back 9)
Killarney
Results
O'Donoghue Ring Hotels Back Stakes Classic
Killeen 28th & 29th of August
1st Andy Goulding 40 pts (19)
2nd Daniel Doona 39 pts (13)
3rd Christian Casey 38 pts (12)
4th Alex O'Callaghan 37 pts (15)
5th Greg Lanigan 37pts (04)
6th Tom Long 37 pts (10)
Category 1 Declan Glavin 36 pts (06)
Category 2 Peter O'Brien 36 pts (10)
Category 3 Sean O'Riordan 36 pts (13)
Category 4 Liam Hartnett 36 pts (18)
Inter Club
The junior boys Fred Daly team played their All Ireland quarter final versus Naas last Tuesday in Clontarf Golf Club. With Ewan Macindoe away in the USA on scholarship, the team was led off by Junior Captain Peter Walsh, followed by Cillian Courtney, Tom Knoblauch. Brian O'Connor and Alex O'Callaghan. Unfortunately the Naas side, which included 3 of their Junior Cup squad that won the Leinster Central pennant the previous Saturday, proved too strong and our Fred Daly journey ended for 2021.
Despite this loss, the junior boys can be very proud of reaching the All Ireland final stage and winning the West Munster pennant on the way. Indeed there are plenty of reasons to be positive about the outlook for the coming years as all but one of our squad are available again next year. There is also plenty of new blood in the wings ready to play their part and we would like to acknowledge the part played by the wider squad this year, including Robbie Harnett, Ryan Neeson and Ronan Bennett.
There are a number of people that need to be thanked for their help through the year.
• Team Captain Eugene O'Sullivan has selflessly given his time and energy to prepare the boys for all their matches.
• Captain Harry, President Marguerita, Vice Captain Tommy and especially Junior Office John O’Mahony, who all provided fantastic support and encouragement through the year.
• Mark Heinemann's knowledge and expertise has been invaluable.
• And a special word of thanks to Anthony and Fiona Walsh of Walsh Shoes Killarney for their very generous sponsorship of the boys gear for the finals.
Congratulations to our Junior Cup team who managed to overcome a fancied Limerick GC team just this evening. They have won the West Munster title and now go forward to the All-Ireland quarter finals which will be held in Limerick GC.
Mixed Foursomes
Mixed foursomes draw closing very shortly, so please ensure you get your name down on the entry sheet on the main notice board.
Results
Synergy Golf Singles Stableford
21st & 22nd of August on Mahony’s Point
1st Michael Dwyer 44 pts (16)
2nd Nelu O'Doherty 43 pts (13)
3rd William Tarrant 42 pts (12)
4th Shane Edwards 41 pts (17)
5th Martin Stackpoole 41 pts (11)
6th Ronan Brosnan 40 pts (09)
Best Gross Simon Gallivan 39 pts (+1)
Category 1 Enda Prendergast 40 pts (08)
Category 2 Colin Moriarty 40 pts (12)
Category 3 Patrick Howard 40 pts (16)
Category 4 Sean Curran 40 pts (29)
Waterville
18 Hole Single Sableford
RESULTS:29/08/2021
SPONSER:LEO O’KANE
1ST Trevor Devereux (24) 46pts
2nd Jimmy Curran (30) 42pts
BG Padraig O’Neill (04) 38pts
3rd Craig Murphy (07) 41pts
F9 Pat Lucey (15) 22pts
B9 Niall Fitzgerald (08) 20pts
Dooks
BDM Boylan Solicitors Singles
28th & 29th August 2021
1st – Paul O’Dwyer (29) = 43 pts
2nd – John Evans (13) = 42 pts
3rd – Fergus Foley (21) = 41 pts
4th – Bernard Jones (10) = 41 pts
Best Gross – Martin Daly (4) = 34 pts Gross
5th – David Gillespie (22) = 40 pts c/b
6th – Batty Foley (11) = 40 pts
7th – Patrick G. O’Riordan (23) = 39 pts c/b
8th – Denis McGillycuddy (6) = 39 pts
Over 65’s – Patrick J Griffin (10) = 37 pts
Front 9 – Eamonn Foley = 22 pts
Back 9 – Aidan O’Shea = 21 pts c/b
Next Weekend 5th September Fexco Killarney Exchange
Ladies Club Competition 28th / 29th August 2021
1st – Maura O’Boyle (29) = 42 pts
2nd – Caroline Glynn (36) = 39 pts
3rd – Anita Keane (17) = 39 pts
Cat A – Orla Shields (19) = 37 pts
Cat B – Liz Shanahan (24) = 38 pts
Cat C – Anne Mangan (30) = 36 pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Captains Prize Day – 28th & 29th August 2021 – Old Course
1st Thomas Quinn (12) 43pts
2nd Mark Horgan (27) 41pts
3rd Iarla O’Mahony (3) 40pts (B9 22pts)
4th Jim White (21) 40pts (B9 19pts)
5th John J Galvin (11) 38pts
6th John Shier (22) 37pts (B9 22pts)
7th Con A O’Flynn (21) 37pts (B9 17pts)
8th Vincent Moloney (12) 36pts (B9 22pts)
9th John Sexton (20) 36pts (B9 21pts)
Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 35pts
Senior Prize Con Mulvihill (18) 35pts
Past Captains/Presidents Patrick John O’Sullivan (11) 34pts
Guest 1st Ed McMahon (7)
Guest 2nd Billy Kelleher (16)
Day 1
1st Donal Kearney (10) 36pts
2nd Michael Dee (7) 36pts
3rd Timothy Kiely (13) 36pts
Day 2
1st John Carroll (6) 36pts
2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 36pts
3rd Pat Costello (28) 36pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th September 2021 – Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 24th August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 37 Pts
2nd Ann Laverty (35) 34 Pts
3rd Eileen Barrett (34) 33 Pts (B9-20 pts)
4th Ailish Dilger (12) 33 Pts (B9-16pts)
Friday Mix – 20th August 2021 – Old Course
1st Frank Dore (12), John Haugh (10), Bernie Moloney (22), Caroline Griffin (36) 42.0
2ndJohn A Walsh (23) Charleville G C, Marie Walsh (18) Charleville G C, James Barry (23), Valerie Noonan (35) 45.1
3rdToni Quilter (18), Thomas J Quilter (26), Dan Sheahan (17), Michael Jones
(25) 46.4
Friday Mix – 27th August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Con A O’Flynn (21), Ann O’Flynn (20), David O’Flynn (21), Ian McKenna (22), (Lee Valley) 40.6
2nd Judy Carmody (36), Margaret Scanlon (36), John Quirke (16), Diarmuid Herlihy ((23) 42.0
3rd Frank Dore (12), Tom Griffin Jnr. (18) Adare Manor, Bridget Griffin (31) Adare Manor, Tom Griffin Snr. (18) Adare Manor (+addback) 42.1
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th September– Lady Competition Sponsored by Arms Hotel Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 7th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Seniors Competition – 26th August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Sean Walsh (23) 35pts
2nd Declan Lovett (20) 33pts
3rd Dan Sheehan (15) 29+3 32pts B5-11 B3-7 B1-3
4th John Maguire (20) 34-2 32pts B5-11 B3-7 B1-2
5th Jerry Galvin (18) 35-3 32pts B5- 9
6th Tom Scanlon (18) 28+3 31pts B5-11 B3-5
7th Milie Costello (24) 32-1 31pts B5-10 B3-6
8th Rory Flannery (20) 31pts B5-9 B3-7
9th Joe Costello (22) 32-1 31pts B5-9 B3-5
10th Brendan Lynch 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-7
Gross Des O’Donnell 25pts
V. Eddie Moylan (21) 29+1 30pts B5-10 B3-4
S.V. Sean Corcoran (12) 30-2 28pts B5-14 B3-6
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 27th August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Madge Groarke (23) 21 pts
2nd Marianne Relihan (25) 16 pts (bk 3 – 4)
3rd Nuala Lynch (21) 16 pts (bk 3 – 2)
Fixtures:
Friday 3rd September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Kyle Reidy (14) 42 pts
2nd Kevin Enright (23) 42 pts
3rd Gerard Lucid (24) 40 pts
4th Brendan Mc Mahon (22) 39 pts
5th Pat Dillane (11) 39 pts
Next Weekend (Sat & Sun) is an Open Classsic Fundraiser for the Mens Club kindly sponsored by The Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee. €120 per team of 4. Call 066 7133555 to book.
Golfer of The Year top 5 - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97 2 Condon, Declan 86 3 Young, Martin 75 4 Donegan, John 74 5 Dillane, Pat 69
Ross
Gents Club - Results from August 28th/29th.
Result:-
On August 28th / 29th we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were:-
1. Ger Flynn (19) 43
2 Seamus Whitty (16) 39
3 Ivo O'Sullivan (15) 38
Ceann Sibéal
Exchange with Tralee Golf Club
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries
Overall. J J Corduff (7) 40pts
Division 1. Seán Desmond (+4) 34pts
Division 2. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (17) 36pts
Division 3. Seán Murray (22) 34pts
Seniors
Dick Brennan (23) 33pts
Ladies
Singles Stroke - Sponsored by Margaret Power
1. Niamh Fitzgerald (14) 68net
2. Barbara Carroll (17) 69net
3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (23) 70net
4. Orla Barry (22) 70net
Front Nine. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 34net
Back Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (26) 37net
9 Hole. Mary Murphy (17) 20pts
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
21st/22nd August - 3 Ts Charity - Sponsored by Killarney Medals and Trophy Centre
Overall Winner: Grainne McShortall (20) 36 pts
Division 1 Winner: Mary O'Sullivan (21) 34 pts
Division 2 Winner: Noreen Kinsella (33) 31 pts
Fixtures
5th September - President's Prize/Round 5 Golfer of The Year (18 hole Maximum Stroke) - Sponsored by President Terry Ryan and Ladies Branch
3rd September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.