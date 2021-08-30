Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Members Mary Ann Downes & Marie Gleeson: 1. Marian Dore (48) 42 pts. 2. Christina O'Sullivan (34) 41 pts. 3. Mary Brosnan (41) 40 pts.

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Mary Conway 34 pts. 2. Christina O'Sullivan 31 pts.

Fixtures: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty's the Gap can be played Saturday 4th, Sunday 5th or Tuesday 7th September. 12 Hole Stableford re-entry sponsored by Vice Captain Carmel O'Connor is now in progress until further notice.

A to Z Car Repairs 28/29 August 2021

1st Jamie O'Sullivan (12) 42pts (back 9)

2nd Brendan Keehan (17) 42pts

3rd Gary Stynes (17) 41pts (back 9)

Gross: Mark O'Sullivan (8) 79

CAT 2 (6 to 12): Dennis Bird (10) 37pts

CAT 3 (13 to 20): Dermot Raggett (14) 41pts

CAT 4 (21+): John Carmody (29) 37pts (back 9)

Killarney

Results

O'Donoghue Ring Hotels Back Stakes Classic

Killeen 28th & 29th of August

1st Andy Goulding 40 pts (19)

2nd Daniel Doona 39 pts (13)

3rd Christian Casey 38 pts (12)

4th Alex O'Callaghan 37 pts (15)

5th Greg Lanigan 37pts (04)

6th Tom Long 37 pts (10)

Category 1 Declan Glavin 36 pts (06)

Category 2 Peter O'Brien 36 pts (10)

Category 3 Sean O'Riordan 36 pts (13)

Category 4 Liam Hartnett 36 pts (18)

Inter Club

The junior boys Fred Daly team played their All Ireland quarter final versus Naas last Tuesday in Clontarf Golf Club. With Ewan Macindoe away in the USA on scholarship, the team was led off by Junior Captain Peter Walsh, followed by Cillian Courtney, Tom Knoblauch. Brian O'Connor and Alex O'Callaghan. Unfortunately the Naas side, which included 3 of their Junior Cup squad that won the Leinster Central pennant the previous Saturday, proved too strong and our Fred Daly journey ended for 2021.

Despite this loss, the junior boys can be very proud of reaching the All Ireland final stage and winning the West Munster pennant on the way. Indeed there are plenty of reasons to be positive about the outlook for the coming years as all but one of our squad are available again next year. There is also plenty of new blood in the wings ready to play their part and we would like to acknowledge the part played by the wider squad this year, including Robbie Harnett, Ryan Neeson and Ronan Bennett.

There are a number of people that need to be thanked for their help through the year.

• Team Captain Eugene O'Sullivan has selflessly given his time and energy to prepare the boys for all their matches.

• Captain Harry, President Marguerita, Vice Captain Tommy and especially Junior Office John O’Mahony, who all provided fantastic support and encouragement through the year.

• Mark Heinemann's knowledge and expertise has been invaluable.

• And a special word of thanks to Anthony and Fiona Walsh of Walsh Shoes Killarney for their very generous sponsorship of the boys gear for the finals.

Congratulations to our Junior Cup team who managed to overcome a fancied Limerick GC team just this evening. They have won the West Munster title and now go forward to the All-Ireland quarter finals which will be held in Limerick GC.

Mixed Foursomes

Mixed foursomes draw closing very shortly, so please ensure you get your name down on the entry sheet on the main notice board.

Results

Synergy Golf Singles Stableford

21st & 22nd of August on Mahony’s Point

1st Michael Dwyer 44 pts (16)

2nd Nelu O'Doherty 43 pts (13)

3rd William Tarrant 42 pts (12)

4th Shane Edwards 41 pts (17)

5th Martin Stackpoole 41 pts (11)

6th Ronan Brosnan 40 pts (09)

Best Gross Simon Gallivan 39 pts (+1)

Category 1 Enda Prendergast 40 pts (08)

Category 2 Colin Moriarty 40 pts (12)

Category 3 Patrick Howard 40 pts (16)

Category 4 Sean Curran 40 pts (29)

Waterville

18 Hole Single Sableford

RESULTS:29/08/2021

SPONSER:LEO O’KANE

1ST Trevor Devereux (24) 46pts

2nd Jimmy Curran (30) 42pts

BG Padraig O’Neill (04) 38pts

3rd Craig Murphy (07) 41pts

F9 Pat Lucey (15) 22pts

B9 Niall Fitzgerald (08) 20pts

Dooks

BDM Boylan Solicitors Singles

28th & 29th August 2021

1st – Paul O’Dwyer (29) = 43 pts

2nd – John Evans (13) = 42 pts

3rd – Fergus Foley (21) = 41 pts

4th – Bernard Jones (10) = 41 pts

Best Gross – Martin Daly (4) = 34 pts Gross

5th – David Gillespie (22) = 40 pts c/b

6th – Batty Foley (11) = 40 pts

7th – Patrick G. O’Riordan (23) = 39 pts c/b

8th – Denis McGillycuddy (6) = 39 pts

Over 65’s – Patrick J Griffin (10) = 37 pts

Front 9 – Eamonn Foley = 22 pts

Back 9 – Aidan O’Shea = 21 pts c/b

Next Weekend 5th September Fexco Killarney Exchange

Ladies Club Competition 28th / 29th August 2021

1st – Maura O’Boyle (29) = 42 pts

2nd – Caroline Glynn (36) = 39 pts

3rd – Anita Keane (17) = 39 pts

Cat A – Orla Shields (19) = 37 pts

Cat B – Liz Shanahan (24) = 38 pts

Cat C – Anne Mangan (30) = 36 pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Captains Prize Day – 28th & 29th August 2021 – Old Course

1st Thomas Quinn (12) 43pts

2nd Mark Horgan (27) 41pts

3rd Iarla O’Mahony (3) 40pts (B9 22pts)

4th Jim White (21) 40pts (B9 19pts)

5th John J Galvin (11) 38pts

6th John Shier (22) 37pts (B9 22pts)

7th Con A O’Flynn (21) 37pts (B9 17pts)

8th Vincent Moloney (12) 36pts (B9 22pts)

9th John Sexton (20) 36pts (B9 21pts)

Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 35pts

Senior Prize Con Mulvihill (18) 35pts

Past Captains/Presidents Patrick John O’Sullivan (11) 34pts

Guest 1st Ed McMahon (7)

Guest 2nd Billy Kelleher (16)

Day 1

1st Donal Kearney (10) 36pts

2nd Michael Dee (7) 36pts

3rd Timothy Kiely (13) 36pts

Day 2

1st John Carroll (6) 36pts

2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 36pts

3rd Pat Costello (28) 36pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th September 2021 – Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 24th August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 37 Pts

2nd Ann Laverty (35) 34 Pts

3rd Eileen Barrett (34) 33 Pts (B9-20 pts)

4th Ailish Dilger (12) 33 Pts (B9-16pts)

Friday Mix – 20th August 2021 – Old Course

1st Frank Dore (12), John Haugh (10), Bernie Moloney (22), Caroline Griffin (36) 42.0

2ndJohn A Walsh (23) Charleville G C, Marie Walsh (18) Charleville G C, James Barry (23), Valerie Noonan (35) 45.1

3rdToni Quilter (18), Thomas J Quilter (26), Dan Sheahan (17), Michael Jones

(25) 46.4

Friday Mix – 27th August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Con A O’Flynn (21), Ann O’Flynn (20), David O’Flynn (21), Ian McKenna (22), (Lee Valley) 40.6

2nd Judy Carmody (36), Margaret Scanlon (36), John Quirke (16), Diarmuid Herlihy ((23) 42.0

3rd Frank Dore (12), Tom Griffin Jnr. (18) Adare Manor, Bridget Griffin (31) Adare Manor, Tom Griffin Snr. (18) Adare Manor (+addback) 42.1

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th September– Lady Competition Sponsored by Arms Hotel Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 7th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Seniors Competition – 26th August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Sean Walsh (23) 35pts

2nd Declan Lovett (20) 33pts

3rd Dan Sheehan (15) 29+3 32pts B5-11 B3-7 B1-3

4th John Maguire (20) 34-2 32pts B5-11 B3-7 B1-2

5th Jerry Galvin (18) 35-3 32pts B5- 9

6th Tom Scanlon (18) 28+3 31pts B5-11 B3-5

7th Milie Costello (24) 32-1 31pts B5-10 B3-6

8th Rory Flannery (20) 31pts B5-9 B3-7

9th Joe Costello (22) 32-1 31pts B5-9 B3-5

10th Brendan Lynch 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-7

Gross Des O’Donnell 25pts

V. Eddie Moylan (21) 29+1 30pts B5-10 B3-4

S.V. Sean Corcoran (12) 30-2 28pts B5-14 B3-6

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 27th August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Madge Groarke (23) 21 pts

2nd Marianne Relihan (25) 16 pts (bk 3 – 4)

3rd Nuala Lynch (21) 16 pts (bk 3 – 2)

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Kyle Reidy (14) 42 pts

2nd Kevin Enright (23) 42 pts

3rd Gerard Lucid (24) 40 pts

4th Brendan Mc Mahon (22) 39 pts

5th Pat Dillane (11) 39 pts

Next Weekend (Sat & Sun) is an Open Classsic Fundraiser for the Mens Club kindly sponsored by The Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee. €120 per team of 4. Call 066 7133555 to book.

Golfer of The Year top 5 - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97 2 Condon, Declan 86 3 Young, Martin 75 4 Donegan, John 74 5 Dillane, Pat 69

Ross

Gents Club - Results from August 28th/29th.

Result:-

On August 28th / 29th we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were:-

1. Ger Flynn (19) 43

2 Seamus Whitty (16) 39

3 Ivo O'Sullivan (15) 38

Ceann Sibéal

Exchange with Tralee Golf Club

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries

Overall. J J Corduff (7) 40pts

Division 1. Seán Desmond (+4) 34pts

Division 2. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (17) 36pts

Division 3. Seán Murray (22) 34pts

Seniors

Dick Brennan (23) 33pts

Ladies

Singles Stroke - Sponsored by Margaret Power

1. Niamh Fitzgerald (14) 68net

2. Barbara Carroll (17) 69net

3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (23) 70net

4. Orla Barry (22) 70net

Front Nine. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 34net

Back Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (26) 37net

9 Hole. Mary Murphy (17) 20pts

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

21st/22nd August - 3 Ts Charity - Sponsored by Killarney Medals and Trophy Centre

Overall Winner: Grainne McShortall (20) 36 pts

Division 1 Winner: Mary O'Sullivan (21) 34 pts

Division 2 Winner: Noreen Kinsella (33) 31 pts

Fixtures

5th September - President's Prize/Round 5 Golfer of The Year (18 hole Maximum Stroke) - Sponsored by President Terry Ryan and Ladies Branch

3rd September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.