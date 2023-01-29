Advertisement
Sport

Kerry getting ready for debut season

Jan 29, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry getting ready for debut season Kerry getting ready for debut season
Kerry FC Jersey Launch | © Radio Kerry
Share this article

We're now just 3 weeks away from the start of the 2023 Airtricity League season.

Debutants Kerry will open their Division 1 campaign at home to Cobh on Friday February 17th.

John Drummey first asked Goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie if he would be staying between the posts or if he would adopt a roaming role as often seen in the black and amber of Austin Stacks

Advertisement

Guthrie will have competition for the numer 1 jersey after the club also announced the signing of 21-year-old Nenagh man, Callan Scully.

He told John Drummey how he was invited to join the squad

Around 200 people from Croatia could be in attendance at the first game next month

Advertisement

That’s according to one of the local club’s new signings Trpimir Vrljicak who spoke to John Drummey at the Kerry FC jersey launch at Kerry Airport

The CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, told John Drummey why it made sense for the airport to sponsor Kerry

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus