Kerry getting ready for debut season

We're now just 3 weeks away from the start of the 2023 Airtricity League season.

Debutants Kerry will open their Division 1 campaign at home to Cobh on Friday February 17th.

John Drummey first asked Goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie if he would be staying between the posts or if he would adopt a roaming role as often seen in the black and amber of Austin Stacks

Guthrie will have competition for the numer 1 jersey after the club also announced the signing of 21-year-old Nenagh man, Callan Scully.

He told John Drummey how he was invited to join the squad

Around 200 people from Croatia could be in attendance at the first game next month

That’s according to one of the local club’s new signings Trpimir Vrljicak who spoke to John Drummey at the Kerry FC jersey launch at Kerry Airport

The CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, told John Drummey why it made sense for the airport to sponsor Kerry