Kerry GAA launch new home jersey for 2024

Nov 16, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrysport
Kerry GAA have launched their new home jersey for 2024.

With a darker shade of green and gold, this edition is combined with a ribbed colour that is inspired by the jersey worn by the 1984 All Ireland winning Kerry team who paved the way for many more to follow.

The Kingdom will wear this jersey for the 2024 campaign for all home games and will revert to the alternative strip when there is a clash of colour.

You have the chance to win the new jersey here on Radio Kerry on Talkabout and The Afternoon show later today.

