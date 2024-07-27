Kerry FC go down to Cork; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC lost at Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The league leaders won 2-0.

FIRST HALF

Cork started out of the traps the fastest as Jack Doherty had a chance to put the home side one nil up inside the opening two minutes. He received the ball in a good area and rounded

Aaron O’Sullivan who did brilliantly to push Doherty out to a wider area. Doherty got his shot off but it sailed well wide of the goal.

Doherty was again in the action as a shot inside the area crept wide of O’Sullivan’s right-hand post. Kerry FC had their first big chance of the game in the eighteenth minute when Nathan Gleeson’s effort outside the area crashed off the top of the crossbar.

Aaron O’Sullivan was called into action once again when a shot from Cian Murphy eight yards out from goal looked to be going in, but O’Sullivan made a great save to clear the danger. Before the half-ended Kerry FC would have another chance as Nathan Gleeson again received the ball on the half-volley but unfortunately his shot sailed over the crossbar. If the strike was kept down ever so slightly Kerry could have gone in at halftime a goal to the good.

Kerry defended impressively throughout the first half and earned the right to go in at half-time level pegging. Cork City came into the game fifteen points clear at the top of the table and knew they had to keep plugging away and their big chances would eventually come.

SECOND HALF

The possession at the beginning of the second half was relatively even with both sides attacking on goal but very little coming from attacking possession at either end of the pitch. With thirty minutes to play in the game, Kerry needed to hang on for as long as possible but Cork City are league leaders for a reason and always find ways to score which they eventually did in the sixty-sixth minute through Charlie Lyons.

A free kick taken by Jack Doherty was blocked by Andy Spain, but the ricochet fell kindly to Lyons at the back post to put the home side a goal to the good. A very unfortunate goal for Kerry to concede but when you play a team like Cork City, they always find a way to get themselves ahead of the opposition.

With thirteen minutes left on the clock, Kerry’s evening went from bad to worse when Ronan Teahan was sent off for a second yellow card which will leave him out of selection for next week's trip to Athlone. It seemed like a harsh second yellow, but the referee had no hesitation in reaching for his back pocket.

Barry Coffey added another for Cork City with two minutes to play as a short corner played out to the edge of the box to Coffey was struck well and ended in the bottom left corner. There was a shout for offside as O’Sullivan's view was obstructed by a City player in an offside position, but the goal stood, and Cork City would run out eventual two-nil winners.

A tough night in the office for Kerry FC who did well to stay in the game as long as they did. They now look ahead to next week's game away to Athlone Town, a third game in a row on the road for the Kingdom

CORK CITY TEAM: 1. BRAD WADE, 4. CIAN COLEMAN (C), 5. CHARLIE LYONS (GOAL ‘67), 6. GREG BOLGER, 7. MALIK DIJKSTEEL 8. EVAN MCLAUGHLIN, 16. SEAN MURRAY, 17. DARRAGH CROWLEY, 19. JACK DOHERTY, 22. CATHAL O’SULLIVAN, 24. CIAN MURPHY.

SUBS: AIDAN DOWLING, JOHN O’DONOVAN, BARRY COFFEY (GOAL ‘88), JOSHUA FITZPATRICK, JOSH FITZPATRICK, ARRAN HEALY, KIERNAN, SOWINSKI, HARVEY SKIETERS.

KERRY FC TEAM: 30. AARON O’SULLIVAN, 23. FINN BARRETT, 6. ETHAN KOS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 8. RONAN TEAHAN (RED CARD ‘77), 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 4. ORAN CROWE, 13. NATHAN GLEESON, 9. RYAN KELLIHER, 17. CIAN BROSNAN.

SUBS: DARRAGH FOLEY, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, TOGOR SILONG, VICTOR UDEZE, BOBBY AMADASUN, DANIEL OKWUTE, TOM HEALY

A last minute Kyle Robinson goal gave Athlone a 2-1 win away to Cobh Ramblers.

Bray were 3-1 victors at home to Wexford.

While Wexford beat Finn Harps by a goal to nil.

Tonight, UCD head for the midlands to play Longford Town.

Despite taking the lead at home to Dundalk last night, Bohemians’ winless league run now stands at seven-games.

The sides finished level with a goal apiece at Dalymount.

And Waterford squandered another chance to put pressure on the top-2, falling to a 2-nil defeat away to bottom side Drogheda.

There’s a Connacht derby tonight at the Showgrounds, where Sligo Rovers play Galway United.

The Kerry FC Men’s U15s have a Cup game away to Shamrock Rovers today.

That’s at 3.

An hour earlier Kerry’s Women’s U17s are at Peamount in League Tier 2 South.