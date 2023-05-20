Kerry FC Go Down At Home To Bray

Kerry FC remain at the foot of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after last night's 0-2 home defeat to Bray Wanderers.

Galway United are still ten points clear at the top after a 3-nil win over Treaty United.

There were also wins last night for Waterford and Longford Town while Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town played out a 2-all draw.

Derry City sit top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were 4-1 winners over UCD last night, while Shamrock Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Drogheda United.

Elsewhere, Bohemians and Dundalk played out a 2-all draw, Cork City beat Sligo Rovers 1-nil and St Pat's overcame Shelbourne by the same scoreline.

In the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division today, leaders Peamount will look to maintain their advantage at the top.

They host Galway United, while second placed Shamrock Rovers are at home to DLR Waves.

Sligo Rovers welcome Shelbourne to the Showgrounds, Treaty United face Wexford Youths and Bohemians take on Athlone Town.