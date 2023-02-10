Advertisement
Kerry FC announce a family-friendly 'Open Day'

Feb 10, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Photo By : Domnick Walsh
Kerry FC have announced that a family-friendly 'Open Day' will take place this coming Sunday evening, beginning at 5 pm in Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

As the anticipation builds in the county ahead of the opening fixture next Friday, Kerry FC feel now is the right time to open their doors and welcome in the young people of Kerry to get a feel of what is to come for the season ahead.

Billy Dennehy and his squad will lead a light training session beginning at 5 O'Clock to give attendees a feel for all the hard work that has been put in over the last number of months.

Following this, the players and coaching staff will spend time with supporters signing autographs and posing for photographs on the field with families before the action gets underway next Friday.

Kerry FC would like to advise that no media interviews will take place but if a photographer would like to come along for photographs from the evening they are more than welcome to attend.

Photo credit: Domnick Walsh

