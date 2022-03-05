Advertisement
Sport

Kerry face Meath tomorrow in the Allianz Hurling League

Mar 5, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry take on Meath tomorrow in Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League.

That game takes place at 1 o'clock in Austin Stack Park.

LMFM Commentator Brendan Cummins joined us on the show today to look ahead to that game:

