Kerry duo win prestigious competition

A Kerry pair have won the HolmPatrick Cup golf All-Ireland final.

James O’Connell and Thomas Galvin who represented Castlegregory Golf Club in Kerry emerged victorious in the men’s HolmPatrick Cup, taking home the trophy with a score of 51 points on the day.

Mary Bell and Catherine Monaghan bagged the big prize in the ladies’ event, the Granard Cup, on behalf of Warrenpoint Golf Club in County Down. They faced stiff competition on the day but emerged as the winners with a score of 45 points.

The big prize for both winning teams was a trip of a lifetime to St Andrews Links: The Home of Golf in Scotland for a round on the famous course from the 26th to the 28th September.

Kevin Whelan, Head of Foundation at NCBI said: "This year’s HolmPatrick and Granard Cups have been a huge success thanks to the brilliant teams who took part all over the country in our regional finals, the teams who reached our All-Ireland Final and the eventual winners in both competitions – Castlegregory Golf Club and Warrenpoint Golf Club. The winners’ stellar play at the final now takes both teams to St Andrews where they will have a chance to play on a world class course and become the envy of all of their golfing friends!

"We would like to offer a special thank you to the men’s and ladies’ captains of Mullingar Golf Club, Rosemary Whelehan and Stephen O’Hara, for being such wonderful hosts at the All-Ireland finals. The support of golf clubs around Ireland in both of these prestigious competitions is so vital in raising funds to support and empower children and adults who are blind or vision impaired across Ireland."

The HolmPatrick and Granard Cups are the longest running and largest charity men’s and ladies’ golf tournaments in Ireland.