Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener

The Kerry footballers got their year off to a winning start in round 1 of the McGrath Cup
Captains Graham O’Sullivan of Kerry and Paudie Feehan oif Tipperary with referee James O'Reagan ahead of Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Keith Evans enter the pitch ahead of Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry Manager Jack O'Connor ahead of Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
It was a fresh side for Jack O’Connor who handed 6 different players their first ever starts for the Kerry seniors as they took on Tipperary.
Micheál Burns during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Cillian Burke beats his man during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry spread the scoring with 13 different players managing a point while Dylan Geaney scored the opening goal in the first minute of the match before Killian Spillane and Joe O’Connor found the net later on.
Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Killian Spillane fouled during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Gavin White in action during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The final score was Kerry 3-20, Tipperary 0-10. Tim Moynihan caught up with Jack O’Connor after the game…
Kerry take on Limerick this Saturday in round 2 of the mcgrath cup in Rathkeale with throw in at 2 o’clock.
Seán O’Shea's attempt on goal is saved during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Mike Breen during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Gavin White takes on his opponent during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Joey Nagle during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Seán O’Brien passing the ball during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Cillian Burke leaps for the ball during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Killian Spillane in action during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Mike Breen carrying the ball during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Dylan Geaney striking the ball during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Seán O’Brien kicking the ball during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Graham O’Sullivan kicking the ball during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Seán O’Shea signs a supporters jersey after Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport