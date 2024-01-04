Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener

The Kerry footballers got their year off to a winning start in round 1 of the McGrath Cup

It was a fresh side for Jack O’Connor who handed 6 different players their first ever starts for the Kerry seniors as they took on Tipperary.

Kerry spread the scoring with 13 different players managing a point while Dylan Geaney scored the opening goal in the first minute of the match before Killian Spillane and Joe O’Connor found the net later on.

The final score was Kerry 3-20, Tipperary 0-10. Tim Moynihan caught up with Jack O’Connor after the game…

Kerry take on Limerick this Saturday in round 2 of the mcgrath cup in Rathkeale with throw in at 2 o’clock.