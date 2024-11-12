Kerry coach linked with Derry managerial vacancy

Kerry coach Paddy Tally could be the next manager of the Derry football team

John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner reports that "Derry believe they may have finally found a successor to Mickey Harte is his fellow Tyrone man and former coach Tally".

Tally has been with Kerry for the last 3 years, and was due to be performance coach for 2025.

Dublin hurler Eoghan O'Donnell is switching to football for the 2025 season.

The Irish Independent broke the news today that the Whitehall Colmcille clubman won't be available to new manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin for the upcoming season.

O'Donnell made his senior hurling debut for the Dubs under Ger Cunningham in 2016.

The former hurling captain did link up with the footballers in 2022, coming on briefly in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork.

Tonight's Leinster club football championship quarter final between St Loman's and Castletown has been postponed due to heavy fog.

Leinster GAA confirmed that the Competitions Control Committee will meet tomorrow, with a date for the rearranged tie to be announced as soon as possible.