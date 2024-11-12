Advertisement
Sport

Kerry coach linked with Derry managerial vacancy

Nov 12, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry coach linked with Derry managerial vacancy
Kerry Coach Paddy Tally. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry coach Paddy Tally could be the next manager of the Derry football team

John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner reports that "Derry believe they may have finally found a successor to Mickey Harte is his fellow Tyrone man and former coach Tally".

Tally has been with Kerry for the last 3 years, and was due to be performance coach for 2025.

Advertisement

Dublin hurler Eoghan O'Donnell is switching to football for the 2025 season.

The Irish Independent broke the news today that the Whitehall Colmcille clubman won't be available to new manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin for the upcoming season.

O'Donnell made his senior hurling debut for the Dubs under Ger Cunningham in 2016.

Advertisement

The former hurling captain did link up with the footballers in 2022, coming on briefly in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork.

Tonight's Leinster club football championship quarter final between St Loman's and Castletown has been postponed due to heavy fog.

Leinster GAA confirmed that the Competitions Control Committee will meet tomorrow, with a date for the rearranged tie to be announced as soon as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Williams and Wilson to meet in quarter finals of Champion of Champions event
Advertisement
Date confirmed for 2025 Irish Open
F1 race director steps down
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee court hears money laundering accused withdrew money after payments made into account
Williams and Wilson to meet in quarter finals of Champion of Champions event
Four men remanded in custody in relation to alleged slash hook assault outside Tralee school
Referee's comments about Klopp being investigated by FA
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus