Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are home to Killester tonight in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at the later time of 8.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Abbey Seals Dublin Lions from 7.15.

Advertisement

In the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League St Pauls Killarney are at McEvoys Cavan Eagles at 4.