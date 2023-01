Gavin Dooley has been nominated by Causeway, 2022 County Champions, as the Kerry Senior Hurling Captain for 2023. Gavin’s nomination was ratified at a meeting of the County Board.

The 2023 Kerry U20 Hurling captain was also ratified; Seán McGrath, Crotta O’Neill’s.

Jerome O’Sullivan, Crotta O’Neill’s, has been ratified as the Kerry Minor Hurling manager.