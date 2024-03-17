Kerry at Roscommon today

Today brings a trip to Roscommon for Kerry in the Allianz Football League.

The Division 1 encounter starts at 1.45.

It's a 3:45pm start for the game between Mayo and Derry.

The winners of that one will have one foot in the league final.

Monaghanï¿½s near decade-long spell in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League is over.

They were beaten 1-19 to 2-13 by Tyrone in Omagh.

Armagh and Donegal were promoted out of Division 2 thanks to wins over Cavan and Kildare respectively.

Kildare are relegated from Division 2 having not won a single game in the competition this year.