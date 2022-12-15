Advertisement
Kerins O'Rahillys Head To Croker In New Year

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By brendan
The AIB Munster Senior Club Football Champions Kerins O’Rahillys are heading to Croke Park.

The AIB All-Ireland Senior Football semi-finals will be played as a double header in HQ on Sunday January 8th.

After beating Newcastle West to win their first ever Munster title, Kerins O’Rahillys will take on Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes in the semi-final at 1.30.

Galway’s Moycullen will then pair off with Derry and Ulster champions Glen in the second semi-final, with throw-in getting underway at 3.30pm.

Extra-time will be played if required and a winner will be determined on the day.

