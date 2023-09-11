Kenny Under Pressure

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took yet another blow last night.

Stephen Kenny's side lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in their Group B encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Adam Idah's penalty have Ireland an early lead after just four minutes - but Cody Gakpo equalised from the spot at the other end 14 minutes later.

Subsitute Wout Weghorst gave the Dutch the lead shortly before the hour mark.

Ireland remain second from bottom in the group with one win from five matches.

Kenny says it's a tough situation.

Elsewhere in the group last night, Greece beat Gibraltar 5-nil.