Kelleher set to start for Liverpool against Watford

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for Liverpool against Watford in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Cork native is likely to play in goal as Alisson is unavailable.

The regular number one has been on international duty in Brazil.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has also spoken about the takeover of Newcastle United

Newcastle have confirmed that Steve Bruce will take charge of Sunday's match with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

It will be his 1000th game in football management.