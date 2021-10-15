Advertisement
Sport

Kelleher set to start for Liverpool against Watford

Oct 15, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Kelleher set to start for Liverpool against Watford Kelleher set to start for Liverpool against Watford
Share this article

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for Liverpool against Watford in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Cork native is likely to play in goal as Alisson is unavailable.

The regular number one has been on international duty in Brazil.

Advertisement

Manager Jurgen Klopp has also spoken about the takeover of Newcastle United

Newcastle have confirmed that Steve Bruce will take charge of Sunday's match with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

It will be his 1000th game in football management.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus