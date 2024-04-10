Kelleher Confident Kerry FC Will Kick On

Kerry FC will look to make it 2 wins on the bounce as they travel to Limerick on Friday night.

Treaty FC have had a mixed run of form, after starting the season with 3 straight wins they have since suffered 3 defeats in a row, leaving them 4th overall and just 3 points ahead of Kerry in the table.

Advertisement

The last time these sides met was a 4-1 cup victory for Kerry in Mounthawk.

Advertisement

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelleher believes the teams good start to this season is a result of the club getting used to professional life.