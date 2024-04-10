Advertisement
Sport

Kelleher Confident Kerry FC Will Kick On

Apr 10, 2024 17:32 By brendan
Kelleher Confident Kerry FC Will Kick On
Kerry FC v Treaty Utd in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC will look to make it 2 wins on the bounce as they travel to Limerick on Friday night.

 

Treaty FC have had a mixed run of form, after starting the season with 3 straight wins they have since suffered 3 defeats in a row, leaving them 4th overall and just 3 points ahead of Kerry in the table.

Advertisement

 

The last time these sides met was a 4-1 cup victory for Kerry in Mounthawk.

 

Advertisement

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelleher believes the teams good start to this season is a result of the club getting used to professional life.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Stephen O'Brien Excited For Classic Showdown With Old Rivals Cork
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Par 3 Contest At The Masters Today
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP says new EU directive will help improve water quality
Stephen O'Brien Excited For Classic Showdown With Old Rivals Cork
LNG publishes intention to seek planning permission for North Kery power plant
Killarney road reopens following collision which injured one person
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus