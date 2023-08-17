Keith Earls Set For 100th Flight In Green

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is due to name a strong 15 today to play England in Saturday's World Cup warm up game at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster's Ross Byrne is set to be selected at out-half, with Connacht's Cian Prendergast in the running to be picked in the back row.

England are unlikely to include Owen Farrell in their team.

Munster legend Keith Earls is set to win his 100th cap for Ireland. The Limerick man knows it will be a special occasion…



Since making his debut in 2008 against Canada, Earls has scored 35 tries for his country, the most recent coming against New Zealand last year.

Since then he’s had to overcome a number of injuries to earn his century cap…

