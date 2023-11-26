Advertisement
Sport

Katie Taylor Is Undisputed Champion At Two Weights

Nov 26, 2023 12:56 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's Katie Taylor is a two-weight world boxing champion after beating England's Chantelle Cameron on points in their rematch at Dublin's 3 Arena last night.

Bray native Taylor is now the undisputed super lightweight champion of the world after winning a majority decision on two of the judges' scorecards.

The Olympic champion adds the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super lightweight belts to the lightweight ones she already possesses.

Taylor lost to Cameron back in May, the first loss of her professional career.

She said she knew she had it in her to come back.

