Katie McCabe feels staging of World Cup in Qatar not a good look

Katie McCabe feels the staging of the men's World Cup in Qatar this year is "not a good look for football".

The Republic of Ireland captain admits she'll be busy playing club football but has no interest in watching the tournament.

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in the host nation .

McCabe - who has come out publicly - hopes that the World Cup passes off without incident

Meanwhile a Qatar World Cup ambassador has been criticised after describing homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

Former Qatar international footballer, Khalid Salman, made the comments in an interview with the German broadcaster Z-D-F.

LGBT representative at Human Rights Watch - Rasha Younes said the comments were "harmful and unacceptable."