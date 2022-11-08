Advertisement
Sport

Katie McCabe feels staging of World Cup in Qatar not a good look

Nov 8, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Katie McCabe feels staging of World Cup in Qatar not a good look Katie McCabe feels staging of World Cup in Qatar not a good look
Share this article

Katie McCabe feels the staging of the men's World Cup in Qatar this year is "not a good look for football".

The Republic of Ireland captain admits she'll be busy playing club football but has no interest in watching the tournament.

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in the host nation .

Advertisement

McCabe - who has come out publicly - hopes that the World Cup passes off without incident

=

Meanwhile a Qatar World Cup ambassador has been criticised after describing homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

Advertisement

Former Qatar international footballer, Khalid Salman, made the comments in an interview with the German broadcaster Z-D-F.

LGBT representative at Human Rights Watch - Rasha Younes said the comments were "harmful and unacceptable."

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus