JulyFest at Killarney Races is back

Killarney Races will open their gates for JulyFest, running from Monday 15th to Friday 19th of July inclusive. All the key ingredients that make festivals at Killarney Races such a remarkable event will be present. Top class summer racing, food, fashion, live music and a fantastic atmosphere are all guaranteed. Visitors from home and abroad are set to gather to enjoy a proper day out in style at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse.

There is lots to look forward to with a selection of highlights included below. Off-track entertainment plans are set to go down a treat with punters, offering family fun, a visit from The Roses, Live Music and of course the highly anticipated The Lee Strand Ladies Day fashion event, there is something for everyone on and off the track during JulyFest!

Kicking the festival for the opening day is a flat fixture on Monday 15th with live music on the lawn and post-racing in the Jim Culloty by the very talented Nicole Lonergan.

On Tuesday there is a prize fund of €100,000 on offer for the seven-race flat card which includes a race for qualified riders. This is likely to attract competitive representatives from many of the leading yards in the country. Tuesday will also feature live music from Resolute.

Wednesday is the final day of flat racing of the festival, with some surprises in store. Family Day is back, featuring games and attractions for all to enjoy. A panel of Roses taking part in the 2024 Rose of Tralee Festival will be in attendance. Live music from Resolute and post-racing DJ Ray Stack will ensure the party goes on until late.

As the codes change to National Hunt things step up a gear, Frankie Foster from Raceday the Racing TV social media channel will enjoy the first of his JulyFest racedays at Killarney Races. Frankie will be out and about taking in the great racing, spectacular sights and chatting with the crowd with his famous orange mic. There will also be live music from Resolute and Nicole Lonergan to enjoy.

The final day of the festival is Friday 19th this is when the competition really heats up off the track with the popular Lee Strand Best Dress Day taking place. Ten lucky ladies and gents will be selected by celebrity judges, each taking home a prize for their efforts in the fashion stakes. Ladies and gents will battle it out in style for the chance to be crowned best dressed and take home the covetable prizes of a VIP trip for two to Paris and Milan. The top tip for Lee Stand Ladies Day is to come racing early, the judges will be out an about from early doors to find this year’s best dressed ladies and gents!

Speaking ahead of his visit to Killarney Races, Frankie Foster commented, “I could not be any more excited to come over to Killarney this July! Like many people I've seen the footage and images of Killarney Racecourse and the scenery looks amazing, I can't wait to see it for myself. Since we started #Raceday we have been lucky enough to do several trips to Ireland and we have had nothing but great fun at the races and with the Irish racing fans. I have some great friends from Kerry who have been telling me for years to come over for the craic… see you at the races!”

Gates open at 3pm on each day and at the earlier time of 12 noon on Friday with the first race off approximately 2hrs later each day. Patrons are advised to come racing early, to nab the best seating areas and soak up the atmosphere, music and the best of Killarney’s renowned hospitality. For further information or to book tickets, bundles and hospitality online visit, killarneyraces.com.