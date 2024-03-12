John West marks Féile anniversaries with nutrition campaign

John West, proud sponsors of the GAA’s under-15 annual Féile Peile na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) competitions today (Tuesday) launched John West Féile 2024 with a strong nutrition message.

John West Féile brings together thousands of young hurlers, camogie players and Gaelic footballers in a celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition.

Throughout its sponsorship of Féile, John West has focused on the importance of natural nutrition in fuelling families, whilst encouraging teenagers to participate in Gaelic games and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle.

Coinciding with the launch of John West Féile 2024 at Croke Park, John West revealed the details of its latest nutrition campaign.

The company is to promote better, healthier lunch options as canned fish is a nutritious and convenient - yet often forgotten - alternative to processed, salty, less healthy options.

John West highlighted how processed products contribute nearly 30% of the total salt intake of teenagers, according to the National Teens' Food Survey.

The survey was undertaken by the Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance (IUNA).

In addition, the latest National Nutrition Survey, also undertaken by IUNA, found a staggering 94% of teenagers and 66% of adults are not getting enough Vitamin D.

Speaking at the launch, Noreen Roche, Kilkenny senior hurling team dietician, highlighted how two portions of fish per-week significantly increases Vitamin D levels.

“Tuna is high in natural protein and contains less than 120 calories per-tin. It provides other key nutrients we are lacking, such as vitamin D. Also, tuna, when canned in water, is low in salt.”

The importance of healthy meal options was also stressed by John West Féile 2024 Féile Ambassadors and inter-county stars: Derry’s Conor Glass (Gaelic Football), Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy (Hurling), Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell (Ladies Football) and Waterford star and PwC GAA/GPA Camogie player of the year, Beth Carton.

According to John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde, those seeking high protein foods are often looking in the wrong places.

“Many popular lunch and snack options are high in calories, salt and sugar, but tuna is a healthier choice and a much better alternative.”

This is the ninth year of John West’s sponsorship of Féile, and the competition has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe.

For a second year, John West will partner with SuperValu to promote John West Féile in stores across the country, as retailers continue to recognise the popularity of the competition.

The company will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Camogie competition, and the 30th anniversary of Féile’s LGFA element this year.

This year’s John West Féile na nGael national division one finals will take place at Leinster venues on Saturday, June 22.

The 2024 John West Féile Peile na nÓg national division one finals will take place at Connacht venues on Saturday, June 29.

Regional finals in all four codes for counties outside of division one will also take place on the second last Saturday in June (Féile na nGael) and the last Saturday of that month (Féile Peile na nÓg), at venues nationwide.

Féile na nGael county competitions will be played over the month of April, with Féile Peile na nÓg county competitions taking place over the month of May.

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said John West Féile is an integral part of the GAA calendar.

“It nurtures an enthusiasm for our games, where friendships and memories are made,” he said.

“Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg, and I look forward to seeing this tradition continue this year.

“Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2024.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, highlighted John West Féile’s emphasis on fun, friendship and participation.

“Players will make new friends and re-connect with old friends. John West Féile will once again provide young players with lifelong memories.”

Hilda Breslin, Uachtarán, The Camogie Association, said John West Féile na nGael is, for many players, their first time to compete in a national competition.

“I hope their experience will be positive, both on and off the field, and pay tribute to the volunteers who make such a valuable contribution to make John West Féile so special.”