John Drumm Cup takes place today

The eyes of the Irish cycling world will once again focus on the roads of Kerry on June 11th when the annual John Drumm Cup and supporting races take place on the roads of Currow, Scartaglin and Castleisland. The event has received special status this year as part of the Cycling Ireland National Series. This is in recognition of the events longevity having taken place since 1966 with only a brief pandemic forced break but also the stature of winners the race has produced. The list of winners is like a collection of Ireland’s greatest cyclists with the names like the first winner Gene Mangan to last year’s winner Daire Feeley. Current World Tour professional cyclists Sam Bennett and Eddie Dunbar were also regular visitors to the race in their development years and Sam Bennett has three wins in the event with Eddie Dunbar finishing second as a Junior to his neighbour Paidi O Brien in the feature race. Others to win were Killorglin brothers John and Denis Mangan, Athea’s Billy Reidy, Seamus Kennedy from Co Meath, Tralee men Anthony O Halloran, Paul Griffin and Jack Lacey, Banteer’s Mick Cahill, Bobby Power from Cidona Carrick Wheelers, Waterford’s Conor Hennebry as well as Simon Ryan from Tipperary Town.

As part of the Cycling Ireland National Series this year it will include a corresponding Ladies event which is a huge development for the sport and is welcomed by the host club. This will be the first one day Senior ladies only cycle race to be held in Kerry and reflects not only the aim of the sport to promote female cycling but for the club to include all categories of cyclists in their flagship event for 2023. There is racing right down to Under 12 boys and girls with the action commencing at the earlier time of 9.45 this year to cater for all the categories.

By 4.30pm on June 11th we should know the winners of all categories where the local riders compete with the best in Ireland for the coveted prizes. The Currow Cycling Club wish to acknowledge the great help the community gives this event including an Garda Siochana as well as the local people who cooperate with the traffic restrictions in place for the event.

Full Programme

9.45am U16 Race (5 x 6.25km Circuit)

9.46am U14 Race (3 x 6.25km Circuit)

9.47am U12 Race (1 x 6.25km Circuit)

11.00 am - Women's Road National Series race (W+/W1/W2/W3/WJ) – 82 Kms - Race Start 11.00am. Note the race will begin from the Start/Finish line and after 5 km will enter the 24 km circuit which will be completed 3 times before returning the same 5 km stretch of road to the Start/Finish line. The race does not pass through the Start/Finish Line each lap (passes nearby). The Lap takes in Castleisland, Currow Village and Scartaglen Village.

12.45 pm - Men's Road National Series race (A+/A1/A2/J) – 130 Km - Race Start 12.45pm. Note the race will begin from the Start/Finish line and after 5 km will enter the 24 km circuit which will be completed 5 times before returning the same 5 km stretch of road to the Start/Finish line. The race does not pass through the Start/Finish Line each lap (passes nearby). The Lap takes in Castleisland, Currow Village and Scartaglen Village.

12.47pm – A3 Race – 82 Kms - Note the race will begin from the Start/Finish line and after 5 km will enter the 24 km circuit which will be completed 3 times before returning the same 5 km stretch of road to the Start/Finish line. The race does not pass through the Start/Finish Line each lap (passes nearby). The Lap takes in Castleisland, Currow Village and Scartaglen Village.

12.49pm – A4 Race – 58 Kms - Note the race will begin from the Start/Finish line and after 5 km will enter the 24 km circuit which will be completed 2 times before returning the same 5 km stretch of road to the Start/Finish line. The race does not pass through the Start/Finish Line each lap (passes nearby). The Lap takes in Castleisland, Currow Village and Scartaglen Village. This race has a slight handicap for M50 A4s, M40 A4s and Senior/Junior A4s starting in three groups.