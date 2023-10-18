James McClean calls on Irish Government to invest more in domestic football

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has called on the Irish Government to invest more in domestic football.

McClean, Seamus Coleman and Gavin Bazunu have helped with the launch of a pilot scheme to provide 30 thousand euro for sporting and educational scholarships for two young players next year.

The aim is to create 310 scholarships for boys and girls over the next five years.

Advertisement

The Derry native plays with Wrexham in League Two, and he says their facilities are superior to those in the League of Ireland



England booked their place at Euro 2024 last night with two games to spare.

Harry Kane netted twice in a 3-1 victory over Italy at Wembley in Group C.

Advertisement

The Bayern Munich striker is delighted to be going to next year's finals in Germany.



Northern Ireland suffered a sixth defeat in Group H, having Shea Charles sent-off in a 1-nil loss to group leaders Slovenia at Windsor Park.

Kasey McAteer is believed to be the Championship winger that the FAI have been wooing.

Advertisement

Following Monday’s Euro qualifier win over Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny revealed that a Championship player was close to declaring for the national team.

The Irish Independent reported last night that Leicester’s McAteer is the player in question.

The 22-year old has scored four goals in seven Championship appearances this season, and also scored at Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement

With the destination of the title already decided, the tussle for second place takes centre stage in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division tonight.

Shamrock Rovers are ahead of Shelbourne on goal difference, and go to DLR Waves.

While Shels play host to Sligo Rovers.

Advertisement

Elsewhere tonight, Galway United play Cup finalists Athlone.

All of those games kick-off at 7.45.

Manchester United and Glasgow City are in qualifier action in the Women’s Champions League later.

United are at home to two-time runners-up, Paris Saint-Germain.

And Glasgow are in Norway to play Brann.