Oli Jager is in line to make his Munster debut on Friday night against Glasgow at Musgrave Park.

The former Crusaders prop is available for selection, having joined his new teammates after his move earlier this month.

Peter O'Mahony and Jack O'Donoghue are both continuing their recovery from injury and won't be in the squad this week.

Jack Daly is also set for a spell on the sidelines as he requires surgery on an ankle injury.