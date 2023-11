Jack Barry is to step away from the Kerry team for next season.

The Na Gaeil midfielder just last weekend helped his club secure their senior status with an extra time win over Kerins O’Rahillys.

Barry who turns 29 in December is moving to Australia, meaning Jack O’Connor will be without one of his key players in 2024.

Advertisement

Tim Moynihan says Jack Barrys role was often underappreciated…