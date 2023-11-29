Irish winger cleared to play for Connacht against Leinster on Saturday.

Irish winger Mack Hansen has been cleared to play for Connacht against Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday.

His World Cup teammate Bundee Aki will not be available for the United Rugby Championship interpro derby.

The centre will be assessed next week on a hamstring injury in the hope he can be fit for the start of the Champions Cup against Bordeaux.

Oli Jager has joined up with his new Munster teammates and may feature in their clash with leaders Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park on Friday.

Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue will not feature due to respective shoulder and ankle injuries but the province has said these will not keep them out long-term.