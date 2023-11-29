Advertisement
Sport

Irish winger cleared to play for Connacht against Leinster on Saturday.

Nov 29, 2023 10:55 By radiokerrysport
Irish winger cleared to play for Connacht against Leinster on Saturday.
Share this article

Irish winger Mack Hansen has been cleared to play for Connacht against Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday.

His World Cup teammate Bundee Aki will not be available for the United Rugby Championship interpro derby.

The centre will be assessed next week on a hamstring injury in the hope he can be fit for the start of the Champions Cup against Bordeaux.

Advertisement

Oli Jager has joined up with his new Munster teammates and may feature in their clash with leaders Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park on Friday.

Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue will not feature due to respective shoulder and ankle injuries but the province has said these will not keep them out long-term.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ronnie O'Sullivan through to second round of UK Championship
Advertisement
Tiger Woods says "it's the players who should shape the future of golf"
MTU Kerry beat DKIT after Extra Time
Advertisement

Recommended

Ronnie O'Sullivan through to second round of UK Championship
Tiger Woods says "it's the players who should shape the future of golf"
MTU Kerry beat DKIT after Extra Time
Newcastle suffer last-minute heartbreak in Champions League last night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus