Irish title race heats up tonight

The title race heats up a notch in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, with the top two meeting at Richmond Park.

Shamrock Rovers have a six point lead, and a game in hand, over tonight's opponents St. Pat's.

Dundalk are seeking a first top flight win in seven games as they host third placed Sligo Rovers.

European hopefuls Derry and Bohemians are both at home tonight, with Longford visiting Derry, and Bohs hosting Finn Harps.

Elsewhere, Waterford play Drogheda United.

Shelbourne hold a ten point lead at the top of the First Division ahead of tonight's game with Cabinteely.

Second placed UCD go to Galway,

Athlone face Wexford, and Treaty United host Cork City.