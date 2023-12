Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen says it felt "amazing" to break a 15 year world record at the European Short Course Championships yesterday.

He took gold in the 800-metre freestyle final in a time of 7:20.46

That was 3 seconds quicker than Grant Hackett's 2008 time of 7:23.42 and 20 seconds quicker than the gold medal winning time at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

Wiffen added the 800m title to the 1500m and 400m freestyle crowns he secured earlier in the week.