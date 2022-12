Irish players will feature prominently on day one of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The tournament gets underway tonight, with Tyrone's Mickey Mansell up against Ben Robb of New Zealand.

The winner of that match will return to the stage later in the night to face defending champion Peter Wright.

Elsewhere this evening, Meath youngster Keane Barry meets South Africa's Grant Sampson.

And Tyrone native Nathan Rafferty takes on Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands.