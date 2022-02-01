Irish internationals on the move on deadline day

Jamie McGrath last night signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Wigan Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was in the last six months of his St. Mirren deal, and has cost the League One club just 120-thousand euro.

McGrath will be presented to the Wigan faithful ahead of tonight's game with Oxford.

The 25-year old will link up with Republic of Ireland teammates James McClean and Will Keane at the D-W Stadium.

Q-P-R have taken Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan from Newcastle United.

He'll spend the rest of this term with the club who currently occupy fourth in the Championship table.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang last night completed a free transfer to Barcelona.

The 32-year old had been frozen out at Arsenal, who were keen to get him off their books.

Aubameyang's expected to be presented as a Barca player today.

Dele Alli has joined Everton on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder has penned a two and a half year deal with Frank Lampard's side.

Spurs have signed Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevksi.

Bentancur has cost them an initial 19-million euro, while Kulusevski’s 18-month loan will cost them 10-million.

The clock ran out last night on Liverpool's hopes of securing the signature of Fabio Carvalho.

They'd agreed a fee with Fulham for the 19-year old sensation, but didn't have time to complete a medical.

It's expected Carvalho will join Liverpool in the summer, regardless.

The Reds have sent defender Nat Phillips on loan to Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere last night, Rangers signed Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus.

And Newcastle completed the 15-million euro signing of defender Dan Burn from Brighton.

On the pitch, the Edinburgh derby takes centre stage in the Scottish Premiership tonight, as Hibernian welcome Hearts to Easter Road for a 7.45 start.

Elsewhere, Dundee take on Dundee United.

In the Championship, it's Millwall against Preston North End,

And Swansea City to face Luton Town.