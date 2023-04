Shane Lowry will resume from one-under-par on day two of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in South Carolina.

Viktor Hovland is the leader on seven-under, with Seamus Power well back on six-over.

Stephanie Meadow in one-over-par following her second round at the Lotte Championship on the LPGA Tour in Hawaii.

She is nine shots behind joint leaders Yu Jin Sing and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.