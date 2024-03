Grainne Walsh has been narrowly denied qualification for the Olympic Games.

She lost her welterweight quarter-final at the qualifying event in Italy, by a split decision to Poland’s Aneta Rygielska.

Two more Irish boxers have the chance to qualify this evening.

Kelyn Cassidy is in light-heavyweight quarter-final action against Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay.

And featherweight Jude Gallagher faces Shukur Ovesov of Turkmenistan.