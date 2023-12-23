Advertisement
Irish duo out

Dec 23, 2023
Raymond van Barneveld's into the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The five-time winner beat Cork's Radek Szaganski 3 sets to 2 at Alexandra Palace.

Chris Dobey won against Limerick's William O'Connor by the same scoreline.

But last year's semi-finalist Dmitri Van den Bergh went out to Florian Hempel.

There's more Irish involvement today as the action winds down for the Christmas break.

Carlow's Steve Lennon faces world number nine Jonny Clayton from Wales in the afternoon session.

Derry native Daryl Gurney faces Steve Beaton while Josh Rock takes on Berry van Peer of The Netherlands.

