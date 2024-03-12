Advertisement
Irish duo fail to qualify for Olympics

Mar 12, 2024 07:38 By radiokerrysport
Irish duo fail to qualify for Olympics
Both Kelyn Cassidy and Grainne Walsh will have to head to Thailand in May if they’re to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Cassidy lost his light-heavyweight quarter-final at the qualifier event in Italy by split decision to the reigning world champion, Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.

While Walsh was undone by some questionable judging in her welterweight bout with Poland’s Aneta Rygielska.

But Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher did book his ticket to Paris, beating Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovesov by unanimous decision.

