The Ireland women enjoyed a dominant 8-0 win over Ukraine in their Olympic qualification Pool A campaign in Spain.

Sarah Torrans scored twice as the team followed up their opening goalless draw with Belgium in Spain.

Ireland play South Korea on Tuesday with the top two sides in each pool qualifying for the semi-finals.

The men's team are in action against Belgium later.

They started the pool with a 5-1 win against Ukraine.

They tip off at 6:15 Irish time.