Hungary and Portugal have been confirmed as opponents for the Republic of Ireland in two friendly matches this June.

The Boys in Green will face Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday June 4th, before they travel to play Portugal in Aveiro on Tuesday June 11th.

Belgium and Switzerland will visit Dublin for two March friendlies, and the 2024 calendar will be complete following tomorrow's Nations League draw.

The FAI have yet to replace manager Stephen Kenny.