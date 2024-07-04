Ireland Team To Be Named Today For Springboks Clash

Andy Farrell names his Ireland side later for Saturday’s first test with South Africa in Pretoria.

Leinster’s Jamie Osborne has been tipped for a start at full-back.

The Springboks named their team on Tuesday, with 20 of their matchday 23 having been involved in last year’s World Cup final.

Ireland will look to take another step towards a World Under-20 Championship semi-final today.

Willie Faloon’s charges play Georgia in Stellenbosch, with kick-off at 1pm Irish time.

The other game in the pool has a 6pm start, with Australia playing Italy.