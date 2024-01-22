Ireland looking for second win at World Cup

Ireland's men are looking for their second win at the Under 19 World Cup later this morning.
They take on Bangladesh looking to build on their opening game victory over the USA.
Advertisement
Ireland's men are looking for their second win at the Under 19 World Cup later this morning.
They take on Bangladesh looking to build on their opening game victory over the USA.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus