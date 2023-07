The Republic of Ireland's women's football team continue their World Cup adventure this afternoon.

The Girls in Green need at least a draw against Olympic champions Canada to keep their hopes of progressing out of Group B alive.

Louise Quinn and Heather Payne are both in races to be fit for the game.

Advertisement

Chelsea's Jessie Fleming may return for Canada after missing their opening game with a calf problem.

Speaking to the media yesterday manager Vera Pauw said their objective is simple.